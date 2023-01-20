Feargus Urquhart was one of the key figures behind the Fallout series, starting in 1997 as department director on the original game and rising to designer and producer on Fallout 2, which was released in 1998. After that, Bethesda bought the rights to the series, and Urquhart was a co-founder of Obsidian Entertainment–the company had the opportunity to return to the series again in 2010 with Fallout: New Vegas.

Today, Microsoft owns both Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment, and many fans have demanded that Obsidian should have the chance to make another Fallout game, which isn’t surprising considering how great New Vegas is. But is Urquhart even interested?

When Gamepressure.com had the opportunity to speak with him about his journey with Fallout, they also asked Obsidian Entertainment if they would be interested in returning to the radioactive wasteland. Urquhart replied:

“We’re not working on it right now, we have Open, Grounded, and The Outer Worlds 2 on our plates. I don’t know when we’ll start talking about new games, maybe late next year. We’ll just have to see What happened. That’s the best way to put it. Nothing was in the plan, and it wasn’t stated on paper. But I’ll stand by what I say. I’d love to do another fallout before I retire. I don’t know what that is At the time, I didn’t have a retirement date. It’s interesting — you could say I’m 52, or just 52. It’s one of those two, depending on the date. I hope that happens, but we’ll have to wait and see.

It should be noted that “next year” is actually this year, as the outlet’s editors indicated that the interview took place in late 2022. With that said, would you like to see the original creator of Fallout make another game in the series?