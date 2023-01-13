In terms of audio transmission, Apple’s patented A2M DSP chip is used to process digital audio, and then it is decoded and amplified by Cirrus Logic’s CS42L83 chip specially designed for the iPhone. The biggest change of AE2i Audio Enhancer this time is that a new ADI power amplifier chip has been added to the amplifier circuit. Under a 32Ω load, the output power has been greatly increased from 120mW of the previous generation to 195mW, an increase of 61%, even for multi-unit headphones. , even a headset can handle it. In addition, AE2i Audio Enhancer has also obtained MFi certification, not only supports the use of most of the built-in programs, but also can make voice calls if it is connected to a wired headset with a radio microphone.

With the birth of AE2i Audio Enhancer, the interface of the “Audio Enhancer” exclusive app will also be updated simultaneously. In addition to having 2 sets of audio enhancement modes, there are also many EQ sound effects to choose from, and the new work also brings a new “Voice Enhancer” “EQ is designed for watching movies, and it can improve the performance of vocal dialogue without weakening the background sound. Thanks to the relationship of the A2M chip, even when watching movies or playing games, you can experience near-zero-delay audio and video synchronization.