Ferrari unveils first road-ready supercars from XX experimental project: SF90 XX Stradale and Ferrari SF90 XX Spider (in-depth introduction)

The concept of Ferrari special edition models has continuously reached peaks in the past 20 years. Many special edition models such as Ferrari 488 Pista and Ferrari 812 Competizione have become masterpieces in the Ferrari product series. In addition, the XX Program experiment plan provides a speed machine with extraordinary performance for the owner of the Prancing Horse who desires the ultimate performance. It is designed for extreme track driving and cannot be driven on ordinary roads. Each of the XX models has become a contemporary legend, the latest being the Ferrari FXX-K EVO.

Drawing on its rich experience in creating previous special edition models and XX project models, Ferrari decided to create a new sports car that is legal on the road and can fully interpret the design concepts of the two project models. The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale mass-produced supercar, which elevates the exciting track driving experience and extreme performance experience to a new level. The maximum output horsepower of the new sports car is as high as 1030 cv (30 cv higher than that of Ferrari SF90 Stradale). At the same time, it adopts unique software logic and innovative aerodynamic design. The rear wing design also significantly improves the overall performance. At a speed of 250 km/h, it can achieve an unparalleled downforce of 530 kg.

The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider adopts the same research and development concept as the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, perfectly combining adrenaline-pumping peak performance with intoxicating open-top driving fun. Among them, the charming sound from the Ferrari V8 engine is an important factor for the ultimate sensory feast. In addition, the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider also adopts a sophisticated aerodynamic design, and through a specially developed cockpit airflow management design, it ensures excellent driving comfort when the hood is open. The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider is equipped with the acclaimed RHT foldable hardtop convertible structure. The convertible is made of aluminum panels and can be easily opened or closed in just 14 seconds at a speed of up to 45 km/h.

power system

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale also inherits the iconic plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Ferrari SF90 Spider, consisting of a V8 internal combustion engine and three electric motors, two of which are mounted on the front axle, It can work independently, and the third electric motor is installed between the engine and the gearbox. This power system can bring a comprehensive output horsepower of up to 1030 cv (30 cv higher than that of Ferrari SF90 Stradale), setting a new performance benchmark again.

internal combustion engine

The rear mid-mounted V8 turbocharged engine has a maximum output horsepower of up to 797 cv, raising the ultimate performance of the plug-in hybrid system to a new level. The F154FB engine on the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is redeveloped and upgraded based on the power unit of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, bringing more extreme performance. By polishing the intake and exhaust passages, the engine performance is also improved. At the same time, the use of a new piston and special processing of the combustion chamber enable this engine to achieve a higher compression ratio. In addition, due to the abandonment of the secondary air intake system in the new sports car, the engine has successfully reduced its weight by 3.5 kg compared with the previous version.

engine noise

The exhaust sound of Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale has been re-tuned to perfectly show the racing soul of the new car. The heat pipe system has also been upgraded again to bring a fuller and thicker engine sound wave, while ensuring that the V8 engine can achieve beautiful and charming harmony in the full speed range. As the sonic pulses of the combustion are transmitted to the cockpit, high-frequency sound waves follow, highlighting the legendary and ultimate work of this Ferrari V8 engine.

The use of innovative materials also makes the sound quality of the sound more transparent, and the classic sound effect of the Ferrari V8 engine is thus more vigorous and beautiful. The ducting of the air box has been redesigned and moved closer to the cabin bulkhead, allowing the occupants to hear a more powerful and harmonious sound as the engine sucks in more air to generate the required torque. In addition, the resonators are also mounted closer to the engine, which contributes to fuller harmonics and enhances the wave effect.

By upgrading the two branches of the heat pipe system, the sound quality of the sound wave is even better, and the best effect is shown when the engine is at a medium speed. In addition, these upgrades also allow the new car to fully unleash its surging power. Even when it is constantly approaching its performance limit, the sound quality and intensity of the sound can still be continuously and smoothly improved.

electric motor

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, is equipped with three electric motors, one of which is mounted between the internal combustion engine and the gearbox, and the other two are mounted on the front axle. Three electric motors deliver a maximum output of 233 cv, or 171 kW, thanks to the patented Supercharged Vehicle Dynamics system, a first for a Ferrari road car. The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is equipped with a high-performance lithium-ion battery that powers three electric motors, ensuring a range of 25 kilometers in pure electric mode. When the internal combustion engine is stopped, the electric motor on the front axle supports a top speed of 135 km/h.

The control logic can manage the power output of the new car according to different driving situations to bring the best efficiency or performance. The driver can use the eManettino button on the steering wheel to choose between four different power management modes. In the eDrive pure electric mode, the internal combustion engine is turned off, and the traction is completely provided by the front axle; in the hybrid mode, the power system prioritizes the use of battery energy and independently manages the switching between the electric motor and the internal combustion engine to maximize utilization Pure electric cruising range; in the performance mode, the internal combustion engine is always in working condition, and it focuses more on providing continuous and stable performance than pursuing peak power; while in the qualifying mode, due to the use of performance-oriented control Logic and the new extra boost function, the power system will release the maximum output horsepower.

gearbox

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Ferrari SF90 XX Spider continue to use the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that was first equipped on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale model. At the same time, the shift logic of the gearbox has been greatly adjusted: the new car adopts the patented shift logic of the Ferrari Daytona SP3, bringing a dynamic acceleration experience that is more fun to drive. In addition, the sound effect when changing gears is enhanced by introducing the characteristic sound of the exhaust pipe after releasing the accelerator when driving at medium/high speeds.

To achieve this goal, Ferrari’s engineering team has developed a new engine calibration method to ensure that the engine and transmission control logic work together. The execution sequence of the gearbox used in the Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been redesigned, and the pressure loop of the combustion chamber has also been upgraded again. When the driver releases the accelerator, the moment the gearbox gears engage, the intensity of the shifting sound can be greatly increased.

Aerodynamics

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale has the most aerodynamic performance of any Prancing Horse road car, rivaling the Ferrari LaFerrari. The maximum downforce of the new car is twice that of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which not only improves the grip, but also enables it to achieve faster lap times on the Fiorano track. Ferrari used its extensive experience on the track to redesign the thermal management system, electrical components and cooling airflow management in the engine compartment to cope with the heat generated by the higher maximum output horsepower.

In terms of aerodynamics, based on the XX department’s rich experience in developing and building fixed rear spoilers, it will undoubtedly become the most amazing design project of the new car. Through the close cooperation between the Ferrari aerodynamics team and the Ferrari Styling Centre, the design of the fixed rear wing not only provides strong aerodynamic performance, but also perfectly integrates with the new car design. The shape of the empennage has been carefully crafted to ensure that the resulting pressure field works perfectly with the complex pressure and backpressure system around the closed flaps as efficiently as possible.

The closed flaps have also been redesigned to effectively manage downforce and drag. The unit offers two modes: in Low Drag (LD) mode, the moving parts are raised and blended with the fixed parts to minimize drag for better longitudinal performance; and in High Downforce (HD) In mode, the moving part is lowered, the wind area is closed, and the airflow is directed to the fixed part. Therefore, a high-pressure zone is created, which can not only generate downforce at the rear of the new car, but also guide the incoming airflow vertically to provide maximum downforce. At a speed of 250 km/h, the rear downforce can reach 315 kg.

The front radiator, which is crucial to the high-temperature cooling circuit, has been newly upgraded to provide even better cooling of the internal combustion engine. The new configuration of the underbody has also been improved and upgraded to help better remove the airflow released by the radiator located in front of the front wheels. The new car is redesigned on the basis of the side louver design introduced under the front bumper of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and the function of reducing back pressure is achieved by increasing the size.

In order to increase the output horsepower and downforce of the engine at the same time, Ferrari’s engineering team faced a new challenge. They not only redesigned the configuration of the medium-temperature radiator responsible for cooling electrical parts, improved its cooling efficiency, and carried out some research on some areas of the underbody. closed processing. This adds effective styling, which in turn increases front downforce, and solves this problem. This design is exactly the same as the new Ferrari 296 GT3.

The updated front radiator rake not only improves aerodynamics, but also helps funnel hot air away from the front bonnet, directing it over the front hood. An S-Duct aerodynamic channel mounted on either side of the central vent in the bonnet manages this diverted thermal airflow, directing it over the vehicle.

At the rear of the car, a shroud is installed in front of the air intake of the intercooler, which can effectively clean the airflow that is about to enter the radiator and slow down the expansion of the airflow. Three openings direct cool air to the engine compartment while the vehicle is in motion. The first hole design is located above the air intake of the intercooler on the side of the body, and the second hole design is located in the lateral position of the hood. The third opening is two duct designs, located on either side of the fixed spoiler bracket.

Through extensive testing in the wind tunnel, Ferrari specially created a larger front splitter for the new car than the SF90 Stradale model. The splitter creates a powerful airflow channel under the body that has been redesigned to take advantage of this channel for improved aerodynamics. The front diffuser is also wider and works with redesigned vortex generators to increase downforce by more than 45kg at 250km/h. The body shape has also been carefully crafted to stabilize and amplify the downforce generated by the underbody.

However, only two S-Duct aerodynamic channels can achieve a 20% increase in frontal downforce compared to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. In addition, the design of the louvres located in the front wheel arches also plays a key role, which can expel air from the front wheel arches during driving, and when the new car is driving at the highest speed, it can generate 325 kg of frontal downforce.

In order to reduce the increase in drag, Ferrari engineers redesigned the area of ​​​​the body with the greatest potential impact on the drag coefficient, including two differently shaped aerodynamic ducts, which are perfectly integrated with the front bumper to relieve high pressure and improve smooth airflow of the body . Since the first duct is installed at the same height as the front radiator, it forms a “bubble” barrier that more efficiently blocks and connects with the front wheels. A second duct directs powerful airflow directly to the front hood, allowing air to flow smoothly over the front hood and side wings while keeping the airflow path to the radiators on the sides of the body unobstructed at all times.

Air exhausted behind the wheel arches helps generate downforce and reduce drag, while unique styling manages airflow exhausted in the rims. After further development, the rear diffuser can effectively generate downforce and ensure the excellent aerodynamic performance of the new car. The rear edge of the expanded volume of the rear diffuser has been carefully designed to keep the wake flow of the new car undisturbed and stable and smooth.

dynamic performance

The development of the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale focused on creating the most powerful Ferrari road car ever built. While providing ultimate driving pleasure, the new car perfectly inherits all the functions of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid system. In addition, the practicality of performance is also particularly important, especially in the eDrive pure electric mode, whether in the city or out for a trip, the new car always provides a surprising high-performance driving experience: the maximum speed in eDrive mode is 135 km/h h.

Thanks to the perfect synergy between the electric front axle, 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, rear-mounted electric motor and V8 engine, the switch from pure electric mode to hybrid mode is extremely smooth. At the same time, this also helps the new car bring gradual and continuous acceleration performance, and release the performance potential of the entire power system at the fastest speed.

Torque vectoring and energy recuperation under braking and off the accelerator are available in any power handling mode. In addition, the new car is equipped with the debut version 2.0 of the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer dynamic enhancement system, which can be activated in various dynamic control modes of the Manettino knob and under any grip conditions. These systems are managed by version 1.0 of the eSSC electronic sideslip angle control system.

Another important new addition is the ABS EVO system first equipped on the Ferrari 296 GTB. Through the integration with the 6W-CDS six-way chassis dynamic sensor, ABS EVO helps the new car achieve excellent performance and stability when bringing high-performance braking on dry roads. It is suitable for when the vehicle is in a high-grip situation and when the Manettino knob is in the “Race” mode and above the knob, it can use the data of the six-way chassis dynamic sensor to accurately predict the vehicle speed, and then determine the position of the four wheels. Target slip ratio, thereby improving the distribution of braking force.

Therefore, whether in a straight line or when cornering, the new car can better use the longitudinal force of the four wheels for braking. In this case, the rear axle needs to find a natural balance between longitudinal braking performance and lateral stability. The system maximizes the stability of brake operation, keeping it within target values ​​and reducing performance loss due to part manufacturing tolerances or varying test conditions. The system thus ensures that the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale brakes later and more consistently, enhancing its handling.

The six-way chassis dynamic sensor equipped with the new car can provide more abundant data than the previous version. It is worth mentioning that it can measure acceleration and rotation speed on three axes (X, Y, Z) to support other dynamic control systems on the vehicle to read vehicle dynamic information more accurately, thereby improving adjustment more accurately its function.

In addition, Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale introduces additional boost control logic for the first time to ensure stronger performance in a short period of time. This function can only be enabled in the “Qualify Qualifying Mode” of the eManettino control button, and its function is to provide extra power at the critical moment when the new car exits a corner. This function can shorten the lap time of the new car at the Fiorano circuit by 0.25 seconds. This logic regulates the power output, allowing the new car to have peak performance based on managing battery power, while monitoring the status of components to improve the power output of the electric motor.

A graph in the right-hand area of ​​the instrument panel display shows the availability of the extra boost function and the number of times remaining (up to 30). The control logic employed ensures that this function is used for at least one full lap or more on the track, depending on the characteristics of each track. This is because the control logic uses a heuristic algorithm to accurately calculate the track sections where the extra boost function is most useful, and try to exclude those parts where even if the function is activated, it will not shorten the lap time.

The new car settings take into account elastic qualities and kinematics, designed to improve performance in extreme driving conditions. Thanks to the increased downforce, the new car’s lateral performance (maximum lateral acceleration) under high-speed handling conditions has improved by 9% compared with the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. At the same time, the roll rate has been reduced by 10%, ensuring better body control.

The brake system of Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale has also been improved and upgraded. Compared with Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the new car provides significantly enhanced downforce and has faster deceleration performance. The front of the new car continues to use “air” brake calipers, and the front disc has been redesigned to improve cooling. In addition, the diameter of the rear disc has been increased to 390 mm, and a new design has been adopted to maximize the contact area and improve the coefficient of friction.

Design

Exterior

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is the ultimate performance sports car based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, borrowing design principles from track-only cars and tweaking them to ensure road legality. The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is not only a special edition model, but also the first XX experimental project model to apply the Prancing Horse brand’s rich technology, aerodynamic efficiency and top-level experience and knowledge related to power on the track to road sports cars.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is built by the Ferrari Design Center led by Flavio Manzoni. It adopts the same design principle as Ferrari SF90 Stradale and achieves a new breakthrough on this basis. Through close cooperation between the Ferrari Design Center and the technical department, the exterior styling has been substantially revised to ensure that the new car brings more downforce than the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

As far as the design concept is concerned, the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is an out-and-out XX project super sports car, adopting a more ingenious and groundbreaking design language to release more extreme performance. Its styling style has been carefully crafted, while highlighting the pure and powerful performance, it also continues the pure and clean body lines and exterior design of the previous model.

For this new car, Ferrari decided to borrow the core design style of the racing car, no longer hide the air intakes and vents, this design style has also become the iconic element of the new car. The shutter design on the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale fully confirms this point. Like the Ferrari F12tdf, these design items used in the new car are all classic reproductions of Ferrari’s design vocabulary.

Without a doubt, the rear wing is one of the most distinctive design items of the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale. Taking into account aerodynamic performance, the rear shape has been redesigned to become more streamlined and concise, giving the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale the classic long tail silhouette of a racing car. The intercooler intake has been wider to direct airflow to the radiator more efficiently.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale retains the arrow-shaped front wing design, and the profile above the headlights becomes lower and flatter. Two vertical wing sections seamlessly integrate the headlights and front wings, giving the new car a more geometric design and perfectly showing its The essence of design. Distinctive new design items in the front of the new car: two extremely eye-catching wing section designs located at the air intake, visually suspended on the ground, making the body posture of the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale look more atmospheric and stable, creating a shocking vision that is more close to the ground Effect.

The “trimaran” design is a distinctive feature of the rear shape. Compared with the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 XX Stradale has larger rear air vents behind the wheels. The “trimaran” section at the rear of the bodywork is perfectly integrated with the two central exhaust pipes, also located at the rear. Ferrari strengthens the visual tension of the wide rear of the car by introducing the layered design concept.

The first layer of design is the fixed rear wing design that has been applied to a Ferrari road car for the first time since the Ferrari F50 in 1995. The second layer of design is the outline of the light bar in the same color as the body, which is completely different from the dual taillight design concept adopted by Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The third layer of design is the active aerodynamic concept that has been first applied to the active spoiler and closed flaps of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The carbon fiber elements contrast with the bodywork, especially in the underbody area, underscoring a strong technical character. Other design items of special interest include the square air vents on the front and rear bonnets, which have rounded corners to blend in perfectly with the paintwork. The subtle design of the air vents subtly echoes the color of the carbon fiber rear wing end panels. In addition, the new car is also equipped with eye-catching aerodynamically shaped star-shaped wheels.

Interior

The interior design of the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale creates a racing-grade cockpit through a variety of lightweight designs, including door panels, central tunnels and interior floor panels. Clever use of high-performance fabrics, the shape of these refined interior parts achieves an excellent lightweight effect. The functional areas of the new car are made of carbon fiber. The upper and lower parts of the instrument panel are embellished with Alcantara and high-performance fabrics, both materials widely used in racing car design.

The shape of the door panel follows the design concept adopted by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale model: the inwardly curved part of the door panel adopts a completely different color from the surrounding decoration, creating a seamless visual effect with the dashboard. The design of the three louvers in the middle area subtly echoes the air vents on the wheel arches, outlining a very dynamic three-dimensional interior shape. The design of these three openings is in line with the exterior design language of the new car, integrating technology and control functions with a new shape.

The central control area not only has a more refined shape, but also achieves a significant weight reduction. The shifting device is a highlight in the central control area, and its position is closer to the front than that of the SF90 Stradale. The window switches and the car key compartment are located in the lower position. This design theme aims to fully integrate the functional opening design and the actual modeling structure, giving the central control area a dynamic design vocabulary and highlighting its functionality.

The Ferrari design team created an exclusive racing seat for the SF90 XX Stradale, which uses an exposed carbon fiber tubular frame and seat cushion support structure to enhance dynamic driving pleasure without compromising driving comfort. The rotating mechanism of the seat back is made of elastic material, which eliminates the gap between the seat back and the seat cushion, and perfectly integrates with the seat structure. Therefore, the new seat can not only provide the function of adjusting the seat back, but also present a visual aesthetic feeling of one piece like a single-body seat in appearance. Compared with the one-piece seat used in the SF90 Stradale, this design and the carbon fiber structure make the new seat lighter by 1.3 kg.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

The Ferrari Styling Center has fully upgraded the rear design of the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, endowing the new car with a refreshing overall shape. Among them, Ferrari’s high-profile classic design: the flying buttress structure is perfectly integrated with the arrow-shaped design in front of the car body. The new shape design creates a forward-extending visual effect, making the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider present a completely different shape from the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale.

Thanks to the roof design and the wrap-around windshield perfectly integrated into the side windows, as well as the lower flying buttress design than the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider has a lower visual center of gravity and a more pronounced side profile . When the convertible is opened, although the roll cage protrudes compared to other parts of the body, benefiting from the application of carbon fiber materials, the new car always maintains the calm posture endowed by the flying buttress structure. The anti-roll cage not only does not affect the appearance, but also brings a low and flat visual effect.

And when the convertible is closed, the roll cage is seamlessly integrated into the roof structure. Both the convertible and the roll cage are made of carbon fiber. At the same time, through the Prancing Horse’s iconic foldable hardtop convertible, the driver and passengers can enjoy a hearty driving pleasure in any weather conditions. When the vehicle speed is not higher than 45 km/h, the convertible can be easily opened in only 14 seconds.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale – Technical Specifications

power system

90-degree V8 twin-turbo engine

Total displacement 3990 cc

Bore and stroke 88 mm x 82 mm

Maximum output horsepower* 586 kW(797 cv)@7900 rpm

Peak torque 804 Nm @6250rpm

Maximum engine speed** 8000 rpm

Compression ratio 9.54:1

Power coefficient 200 cv/l

Hybrid power system

Electric motor maximum power 171 kW (233 cv)

Battery capacity 7.9 kWh

Electric drive range up to 25 km

Dimensions and Weight

Body length 4850mm

Body width 2014 mm

Body height 1225mm

Wheelbase 2650 mm

Front track 1683mm

Rear track 1674mm

Dry weight*** 1560 kg

Dry weight to power ratio 1.51 kg/cv

Weight distribution front 44% – rear 56%

Fuel tank capacity 68 liters

Wheels and tires

Front wheel 255/35 ZR F20

Rear wheel 315/30 ZR F20

Braking System

Front CCM carbon ceramic discs, 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear CCM carbon ceramic brake disc, 390 x 263 x 32 mm

gearbox

8-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox

electronic control unit

Electronic Side Slip Angle Control (eSSC) 1.0; Four-Wheel Drive Technology; SCM; FDE 2.0; EPS; ABS EVO

Performance

Maximum speed 320 km/h

0-100 km/h 2.3 s

0-200 km/h 6.5 s

Lap time at Fiorano track **** no data yet

Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions

certification

*Engine power is expressed in kW and cv according to the International System of Units (SI).Use 98 octane gasoline with 5cv dynamic ram effect

**Maximum overshoot 8300 rpm

***With optional components

****Fiorano track lap time will be announced in overseas media test drive activities

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider – Technical Specifications

power system

90-degree V8 twin-turbo engine

Total displacement 3990 cc

Bore and stroke 88 mm x 82 mm

Maximum output horsepower* 586 kW(797 cv)@7900 rpm

Peak torque 804 Nm @6250 rpm

Maximum engine speed** 8000 rpm

Compression ratio 9.54:1

Power coefficient 200 cv/l

Hybrid power system

Electric motor maximum power 171 kW (233 cv)

Battery capacity 7.9 kWh

Electric drive range up to 25 km

Dimensions and Weight

Body length 4850 mm

Body width 2014 mm

Body height 1225 mm

Wheelbase 2650 mm

Front track 1683mm

Rear track 1674mm

Dry weight*** 1660 kg

Dry weight to power ratio 1.61 kg/cv

Weight distribution front 44% – rear 56%

Fuel tank capacity 68 lites

Wheels and tires

Front wheel 255/35 ZR F20

Rear wheel 315/30 ZR F20

Braking System

Front CCM carbon ceramic discs, 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear CCM carbon ceramic brake disc, 390 x 263 x 32 mm

gearbox

8-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox

electronic control unit

Electronic Side Slip Angle Control (eSSC) 1.0; Four-Wheel Drive Technology; SCM; FDE 2.0; EPS; ABS EVO

Performance

Maximum speed 320 km/h

0-100 km/h 2.3 s

0-200 km/h 6.7 s

Lap time at Fiorano track **** no data yet

Fuel consumption and CO2 emission certification

*Engine power is expressed in kW and cv according to the International System of Units (SI).Use 98 octane gasoline, with 5cv dynamic ram effect

** Maximum overshoot 8300 rpm

***With optional components

****Fiorano circuit lap time will be announced in overseas media test drive activities

