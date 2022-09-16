Taiwan’s Guangrong Tecmo announced that the Diablo Three Kingdoms killing game “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)” will be available on PlayStation 5/Xbox from today, September 16th (Friday) at 7:00 pm to 26th (Monday). A limited free trial version is available on the Series X|S platform during the release period. In order to let players who are in contact with the killing game for the first time also experience the fun of playing, this time, a teaching video is also released.

In the trial version, you will be able to engage in tense and exciting battles with the demons who are running wild in the chaotic world, as well as various strategies such as multiplayer online play. As long as you clear the level, you can get the equipment item “Wolong Douchun” that can be used in the official version. At the same time, as a reference for future development directions, an online questionnaire is also being implemented.

Players are welcome to write their thoughts and opinions on the questionnaire platform in the game after playing the trial version. Players who assist in completing the questionnaire can also get the original wallpaper of this game.