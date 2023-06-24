films, series and programs to see on June 23rd…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Such and suchbroadcast in prime time on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of The girl and the officerwhile for current events space at Propaganda Live Bestspecial of the broadcast conducted by Diego Bianchi broadcast at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rai 3 broadcasts in prime time The color of freedomwhile Rai Movie broadcasts the recent remake of Ben-How e Silence Of Martin Scorsese. Finally, the proposal from Iris, which broadcasts first, should be noted Insomnia Of Christopher Nolan and to follow A History of Violence Of David Cronenberg. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 23, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Such and such (show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Code – Life is digital (column)

01:15 – Cinematografo Estate (column)

Rai 2

9:20pm – Everybody Lies (TV Series, Season 1 Episodes 3-4)

11.15pm – Total Summer Football (sports section)

00:05 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:10 – The lunatics (news)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

21:20 – The color of freedom (film by Barry Alexander Brown, 2020)

11.15pm – Cuttlefish bones – What we remember (documentary)

00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (newscast)

01:05 – TG 3 Who is on stage (column)

01:20 – TG Magazine (column)

01:45 – Currents / Perpendicular forward (short film)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth grade – Stories (current events)

00:50 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 7)

01:45 – Concert for love 1985 (musical)

Channel 5

21:20 – The girl and the officer (television series, season 1 episodes 7-8-9)

00:00 – Station 19 (television series, season 4 episode 15)

00:55 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

9:20pm – Chicago PD (TV Series, Season 9 Episodes 20-21-22)

11:55pm – Law & Order: Organized Crime (television series, season 2 episode 4)

00:45 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episodes 9-10)

the 7

21:15 – Propaganda Live Best (current events)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

01:50 – The air is blowing (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – The crimes of the BarLume (television series, season 2 episodes 1-2)

01:00 – Big Mama (movie on King Gosnell, 2000)

New ones

21:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

11.00 pm – Confession (current events)

01:50 – Border Security: nothing to declare (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Ben-Hur (film on Timur Bekmambetov, 2016)

23:15 – Silence (film by Martin Scorsese, 2016)

Iris

21:00 – Insomnia (film by Christopher Nolan, 2002)

23:30 – A History of Violence (film di David Cronenberg, 2005)

01:30 – Just cause (film by Arne Glimcher, 1995)

Cielo

9.15pm – La Bonne (film by Salvatore Samperi, 2016)

23:15 – Bliss – Moments of pleasure (film by Henrika Kull, 2021)

01:00 – Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (documentary)

01:45 – Greta (film by Neil Jordan, 2018)

Rai 4

21:20 – Jiu Jitsu (film by Dimitri Logothetis, 2020)

11:00 pm – Revolt (film by Joe Miale, 2017)

00:35 – Wonderland (column)

01:05 – La Taularde (film by Audrey Estrougo, 2015)

Rai 5

21:15 – Concert: Romeo and Juliet (musical)

10:45 pm – Before the premiere (column)

11.15pm – Rome Caput Disco (documentary)

00:30 – Fleetwood Mac – Their Own Way (documentario)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Strinarte (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

