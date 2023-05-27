Brain-computer interface: Neuralink apparently receives approval

10
Neuralink works on the development of brain-computer interfaces. In the future, they could allow completely paralyzed patients to communicate again. On the way there, Neuralink is now apparently an important step further.
The American health authority FDA has granted the company Neuralink, which researches brain-computer interfaces, approval for human clinical trials. This was announced by the Fremont-based Californian company on Thursday on Twitter. The FDA has not yet commented on this.
