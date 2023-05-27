Home » Brain-computer interface: Neuralink apparently receives approval
Technology

Brain-computer interface: Neuralink apparently receives approval

by admin
Brain-computer interface: Neuralink apparently receives approval

Neuralink works on the development of brain-computer interfaces. In the future, they could allow completely paralyzed patients to communicate again. On the way there, Neuralink is now apparently an important step further.

Elon Musk speaks of a milestone. The CEO behind the Neuralink company logo in December 2022.

Given Ruvic / Reuters

The American health authority FDA has granted the company Neuralink, which researches brain-computer interfaces, approval for human clinical trials. This was announced by the Fremont-based Californian company on Thursday on Twitter. The FDA has not yet commented on this.

See also  Is 15℃ room temperature superconducting material fake?The paper was retracted by the journal Nature two years ago | TechNews Science and Technology News

You may also like

The bankruptcy of Virgin Orbit touches Italy. Pertosa...

Green Top 10: The most important Greentech blogs

Pokémon GO Plus+ will debut in July, you...

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Secure top prices on...

Clean up the dirtiest parts of the Warhammer...

Models, equipment, design and price

Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB...

New in .NET 7.0 [15]: Docker deployment with...

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League age ratings...

Tech Journal — Sometime between 2001 and 2005...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy