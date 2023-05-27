It really takes that much exercise to live longer

Staying healthy and fit into old age is the goal of many people. And science is showing more and more often that we can actually still be full of vigor and vigor in old age. In addition to nutrition, the right amount of exercise is an important parameter.

A US study shows that regular strength and endurance training can prolong life in people over 65 years of age. Integrating the right amount into everyday life is the key to the goal.

Study examines different activity levels

To provide a guideline for the right dose, the researchers studied nearly 115,500 people, mostly women, between the ages of 65 and 74. Almost 44,800 of them died over the course of almost eight years, and the scientists compared four different activity levels – each for strength and endurance training:

When it comes to strength training, the researchers compared the following training units:

0 to 1 units per week

2 to 3 units per week

4 to 6 units per week

7 to 28 units per week

In endurance training, the researchers compared the following units of time:

<10 Minuten pro Woche

10 to 149 per week

150 to 300 a week

more than 300 a week

According to the authors of the study, the subjects performed either strength or endurance training, but did not combine both types of training. In terms of reducing mortality, muscle-strengthening exercise was thought to have the greatest impact. With regard to mortality, 2 to 6 units of strength training per week are optimal. Nevertheless, moderate endurance training also has advantages.

A combination of strength and endurance training is best

Study participants who trained according to the so-called Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans for people over 65 years of age – and thus combined strength and endurance units – were able to reduce their risk of death the most at 34 percent.

Specifically, the directive proposes two to three units of strength training and 150 to 300 minutes of endurance training per week before. Strength training consists of balance training and muscle-strengthening activities. Endurance training involves moderate to intense aerobic activity.

So apply 150 minutes of moderate activity – for example brisk walking, easy jogging or moderate cycling – or 75 minutes of intense activity per week as ideal. Moderate exercise means at about 65 to 75 percent of your maximum heart rate to train. This can be checked with a heart rate monitor, for example.

People of all ages should integrate this much exercise

Regular exercise not only keeps the older generation fit, but is of elementary importance for everyone in order to be able to lead a long and healthy life with as few health problems as possible.

The Health Knowledge Foundation recommends the following amounts of endurance training per week:

150 minutes sustained exercise with moderate effort

sustained exercise with moderate effort Alternative: 75 minutes sustained movement with high loads

The endurance units should be combined at least twice a week with muscle strengthening.