Educational center with various deficiencies in Saraguro – breaking latest news

Parents request urgent intervention on campus.

The Latacunga Educational Unit, located in the Lluzhapa parish, Saraguro canton, Loja province, presents serious damage to its infrastructure and lacks teachers. Parents show their concern, while making efforts for the authorities to intervene.

The educational center houses more than 200 students at different levels of study, they belong to the Costa regime and a few weeks ago they started the school year.

A delegation of parents had to travel from their parish to the city of Saraguro to expose the problem to the district director of Education of that canton.

Situation

Hugo Ordóñez Romero, Lluzhapa’s political lieutenant and who has his children studying at the establishment, told Diario Crónica that teachers are needed for Mathematics, Social Sciences and another for one of the grades.

To this is added that the infrastructure is in poor condition; Due to the passing of the years, it presents deterioration in the ceiling and walls, in addition, there are leaks.

On campus they teach classes, from Basic Education to the third year of Baccalaureate, children and young people from neighboring neighborhoods attend.

intervention

Emilto Celi Labanda, a resident of Lluzhapa and father of a family, specified that, indeed, three educators are missing, two specialized, and he had to unify two grades due to the lack of a teacher.

He also said that this situation has been going on for some time, therefore, they require urgent intervention.

As there is damage, mainly to the ceilings, there are leaks, putting the computer center and other spaces on campus at risk.

“It is necessary to provide a quality education. We presented the claim to the district director of Education of Saraguro, who promised a visit next Monday, May 29 to hold a meeting”, concluded Celi Labanda. (YO)

Given

More than 200 students come to the campus.