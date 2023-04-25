Home » films, series and programs to watch on April 24th…
films, series and programs to watch on April 24th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we’re here to answer this question and to give you useful tips for a relaxing evening. At 21:30, the reruns of de continue on Rai 1 Inspector Montalbanowhile Canale 5 replies with a new appointment with The island of the famous. Space also for current affairs with Fourth Republicbroadcast starting at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening, La 7 proposes Mussolini last act Of Carlo Lizzaniwhile TV 8 broadcasts Quantum of Solace22nd installment in the series James Bond. Iris’ proposal, which she broadcasts in succession, is also excellent The man who saw infinity e Try to catch me Of Steven Spielberg. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 24, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – Inspector Montalbano (television series, season 4 episode 3)
11.35pm – Red beret (documentary)
00:35 – Rai News 24 (news)
01:05 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
01:10 – Overland 15 – From terracotta warriors to Taklamakan dunes (news)

Rai 2

9:20pm – NCIS Los Angeles (TV Series, Season 14 Episode 14)
10:10pm – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episode 14)
11.40pm – Re Start (current events)
01:10 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – Report (reportage)
11.15pm – Girls (current events)
00:00 – TG 3 Night line (news)
01:00 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)
01:05 – TG Magazine (column)
01:15 – Or even not (docureality)
01:45 – Protestantism (column)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth Republic (current events)
00:50 – Mussolini – The last days (documentary)

Channel 5

21:20 – The island of the famous (reality show)
01:10 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Freedom – Beyond the border (scientific column)
00:10 – Sport Mediaset Monday Night (sports section)
00:45 – Strange discoveries in the jungle world (column)
01:35 – Open studio – The day (column)
01:45 – Celebrated (documentario)

the 7

21:15 – Mussolini last act (film by Carlo Lizzani, 1974)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Half past eight (current events)
01:20 – Room with a view (directory)
01:45 – The air is blowing (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Quantum of Solace (film by Marc Forster, 2008)
11.30 pm – Rome of lead – Diary of a struggle (documentary series)

New ones

21:25 – Only Fun – Comico show (show)
23:35 – Undressed (dating show)
00:55 – Airport Security Spagna (docureality)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Revenge Date (Burt Kennedy film, 1969)
22:45 – Bravados (movie on Henry King, 1958)
00:30 – Ready to kill (film by Franco Prosperi, 1976)

Iris

21:00 – The man who knew infinity (film by Matt Brown, 2015)
11:20pm – Catch Me If You Can (Steven Spielberg film, 2002)

Cielo

21:15 – The Impossible (film by Juan Antonio Bayona, 2012)
11.15pm – Naked SCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)
00:15 – The Right Hand – The porn intern (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (film di Yuen Wo Ping, 2018)
23:10 – Hansel & Gretel – Witch Hunters (film by Tommy Wirkola, 2013)
00:35 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:40 – The Reckoning (film di Neil Marshall, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – The goldfinch thief (film by Carlo July, 2020)
10:45 pm – Charade – The circle of words (documentary)
11:45pm – The Quiet One: Life of Bill Wyman (documentary)
01:20 – Rai News Notte (newscast)
01:25 – Art Rider (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

