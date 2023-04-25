films, series and programs to watch on April 24th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we’re here to answer this question and to give you useful tips for a relaxing evening. At 21:30, the reruns of de continue on Rai 1 Inspector Montalbanowhile Canale 5 replies with a new appointment with The island of the famous. Space also for current affairs with Fourth Republicbroadcast starting at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening, La 7 proposes Mussolini last act Of Carlo Lizzaniwhile TV 8 broadcasts Quantum of Solace22nd installment in the series James Bond. Iris’ proposal, which she broadcasts in succession, is also excellent The man who saw infinity e Try to catch me Of Steven Spielberg. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 24, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – Inspector Montalbano (television series, season 4 episode 3)

11.35pm – Red beret (documentary)

00:35 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:05 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:10 – Overland 15 – From terracotta warriors to Taklamakan dunes (news)

Rai 2

9:20pm – NCIS Los Angeles (TV Series, Season 14 Episode 14)

10:10pm – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episode 14)

11.40pm – Re Start (current events)

01:10 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – Report (reportage)

11.15pm – Girls (current events)

00:00 – TG 3 Night line (news)

01:00 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

01:05 – TG Magazine (column)

01:15 – Or even not (docureality)

01:45 – Protestantism (column)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth Republic (current events)

00:50 – Mussolini – The last days (documentary)

Channel 5

21:20 – The island of the famous (reality show)

01:10 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Freedom – Beyond the border (scientific column)

00:10 – Sport Mediaset Monday Night (sports section)

00:45 – Strange discoveries in the jungle world (column)

01:35 – Open studio – The day (column)

01:45 – Celebrated (documentario)

the 7

21:15 – Mussolini last act (film by Carlo Lizzani, 1974)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Half past eight (current events)

01:20 – Room with a view (directory)

01:45 – The air is blowing (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Quantum of Solace (film by Marc Forster, 2008)

11.30 pm – Rome of lead – Diary of a struggle (documentary series)

New ones

21:25 – Only Fun – Comico show (show)

23:35 – Undressed (dating show)

00:55 – Airport Security Spagna (docureality)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Revenge Date (Burt Kennedy film, 1969)

22:45 – Bravados (movie on Henry King, 1958)

00:30 – Ready to kill (film by Franco Prosperi, 1976)

Iris

21:00 – The man who knew infinity (film by Matt Brown, 2015)

11:20pm – Catch Me If You Can (Steven Spielberg film, 2002)

Cielo

21:15 – The Impossible (film by Juan Antonio Bayona, 2012)

11.15pm – Naked SCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)

00:15 – The Right Hand – The porn intern (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (film di Yuen Wo Ping, 2018)

23:10 – Hansel & Gretel – Witch Hunters (film by Tommy Wirkola, 2013)

00:35 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:40 – The Reckoning (film di Neil Marshall, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – The goldfinch thief (film by Carlo July, 2020)

10:45 pm – Charade – The circle of words (documentary)

11:45pm – The Quiet One: Life of Bill Wyman (documentary)

01:20 – Rai News Notte (newscast)

01:25 – Art Rider (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.