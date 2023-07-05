Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s Memorable Low-Poly Grapes Make Their Way into Merchandise at Fan Festival 2023

Title: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s Low-Poly Grapes Become Memes and Merchandise Sensation

Introduction:

Video game enthusiasts are known for their penchant for poking fun at low-resolution graphics and models. Recently, Halo Infinite’s “Craig the Brute” and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s low-poly grapes have captured the internet’s attention, spawning countless memes and jokes. However, what started as a humorous observation quickly snowballed into a merchandise sensation, with fans eagerly embracing the quirky grapes. Square Enix, the game’s developer, has seized the opportunity to immortalize these grapes by offering physical merchandise to attendees at the upcoming Final Fantasy Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas.

The Case of the Low Poly Grapes:

Despite their seemingly inconsequential presence, Endwalker’s low-poly grapes fueled a massive wave of amusement across various social media platforms. Gamers were quick to point out that the grapes resembled blue cones attached to vines rather than their intended fruit-like appearance. Memes and jokes flooded the internet, leaving Square Enix no choice but to address the issue in an upcoming patch to rectify the texture of the grapes.

From Memes to Merchandise:

Square Enix took note of the fanfare surrounding the low-poly grapes and decided to embrace the quirky phenomenon. Attendees of the Final Fantasy Fan Festival 2023, scheduled for July 28-29, will be treated to an assortment of merchandise featuring the beloved grapes. Loot bags will include items such as a bag, pen, badges, keychains, and a particularly amusing squeezeable grape-shaped toy.

The description accompanying the grape-themed merchandise reads, “Soothe any lingering stress after hours of ‘farm parties’ with these truly remarkable Endwalker grapes. If you’re feeling a little low resolution, just grab your soft grapes and remember what used to be.” This clever nod to the game’s graphical quirks further solidifies the grapes’ status as a cherished symbol among fans.

Anticipating an Enthusiastic Reception:

With Final Fantasy Fan Festival 2023 just around the corner, the anticipation for the grape-themed merchandise is growing among fans. The unique blend of humor and nostalgia has struck a chord with gamers, making the low-poly grapes a must-have collectible. Attendees will have the opportunity to take home a piece of Final Fantasy XIV history, celebrating the game’s enduring legacy while also acknowledging its endearing imperfections.

Conclusion:

Sometimes, the quirkiest aspects of video games resonate the most with fans. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s low-poly grapes have become a prime example of this phenomenon, engulfing the gaming community in a wave of humor and creativity. Square Enix’s decision to embrace the low-res grapes by offering exclusive merchandise at the Final Fantasy Fan Festival 2023 is testament to their commitment to creating a memorable and engaging fan experience. As the festival approaches, gamers eagerly await the chance to grab their own soft, squeezeable grape and reminisce about the charm found in imperfection.

