After a difficult year, the American electric car manufacturer was recently able to significantly increase its sales and profits. Ultimately, Tesla even benefits from its acquisition of Twitter, the CEO claimed.

In China in particular, Tesla is under pressure from the competition. Mark Kauzlarich / Bloomberg

After months of controversy and lawsuits, Elon Musk was able to announce some good news on Wednesday: His electric car manufacturer Tesla achieved record sales and profits in the past quarter. Tesla increased its profit by 59 percent to $3.7 billion and sales to almost $24.7 billion (+37 percent year-on-year).