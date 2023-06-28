Fine screen flagship ZenFone 10 arrives in Hong Kong for a period of time! | Now News

Although ASUS ZenFone 10 will not be released until June 29, ASUS Hong Kong announced today that ZenFone 10 will be released in Hong Kong, and announced the release time in Hong Kong!

ASUS Hong Kong announced today that it will hold a press conference on July 5th. At that time, the flagship ZenFone 10 with a fine screen will be announced at the conference. If you want to know the price and release date of the phone, you should pay attention to the report on that day.

It is rumored that ASUS ZenFone 10 will still be positioned as a flagship product with a thin screen. The screen will be increased to 6.3 inches, using an AMOLED panel with a corresponding 120Hz refresh rate, equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 16+256 storage configuration, and will be used for photography. The 200-megapixel OIS main mirror, and the phone may provide IP68 waterproof, built-in 5,000mAh battery and corresponding 67W flash charge. And the phone will provide 5 colors for everyone to choose from, namely the original red, white, blue and black, and a new green. As for the pricing, it is rumored that it may be around US$749 (approximately HK$5,870).

