Fire Max 11: Here you can pre-order the new tablet

PR/Business Insider

Amazon has announced a new premium tablet, the Fire Max 11*. According to their own statements, this should be the shipping giant’s most powerful tablet to date. The Fire Max 11 has an aluminum body and an eleven-inch display made of reinforced aluminum silicate glass. It offers two cameras, each with eight megapixels and up to 14 hours of runtime. Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet will be released on June 14, 2023. Its price is 269.99 euros. You can already pre-order it now. Click here for the Fire Max 11 at Amazon*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Amazon’s Fire tablet is an affordable entry-level tablet, but it’s not a real alternative to premium devices like the iPad… but that could be about to change. Amazon has announced the new Fire Max 11, which it says is the shipping giant’s most powerful tablet to date. What can you expect from the Fire Max 11? We took a closer look at the features of the new tablet.

The Fire Max 11 at a glance

High-quality aluminum housing

Reinforced aluminum silicate glass display

Eleven inch screen

2000 by 1200 pixels resolution

64 or 128 gigabytes of memory

Main and selfie camera, each with eight megapixels

14 hours of battery life

Octa-core processor with four gigabytes of RAM and Wi-Fi 6

PRE-ORDER THE FIRE MAX 11 FIRE MAX 11 – FROM 269.99 EURO AT AMAZON*

Design: What does the new Fire Max 11 look like?

Compared to other Fire tablets from Amazon, the Fire Max 11 looks significantly more premium. This is mainly due to the fact that the housing is not made of plastic as usual, but of aluminum. The display is made of reinforced aluminum silicate glass, which makes the tablet look even more premium. The tablet is slim – according to Amazon only about as thick as a pencil – and with a weight of only 490 grams it is also very light. Apart from the materials used, the tablet’s design is characterized by the rounded edges.

The front is kept clean – you won’t find any buttons here. Only the selfie camera is installed at the front. All buttons (e.g. the fingerprint sensor and the volume control, the SD card slot and the USB-C port as well as the two integrated microphones) are on the side of the tablet. The main camera can be found on the back next to the Amazon logo.

Fire Max 11 is available in these color options

The Fire Max 11 is currently only available in one color option: gray.

This is how big the screen of the Fire Max 11 is

Probably the most important feature of the Fire Max 11 is its huge eleven-inch screen. It offers 2.4 million pixels with a resolution of 2000 by 1200 pixels. Amazon also thinks about the health of its customers, because apparently the display was designed in such a way that it emits less blue light. The product description states: “Certified low emission of blue light”.

read too According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best tablets – and their much cheaper alternative

Storage options, camera, battery and chip: the technical data of the Fire Max 11

Amazon describes the Fire Max 11 as the most powerful Fire tablet to date. We haven’t tested the tablet ourselves, but a look at the device’s specs actually sounds promising:

Storage

The Fire Max 11 is available in two storage options: 64 gigabytes and 128 gigabytes. Compared to other tablets, the storage capacity is manageable. However, for most users who use the tablet for streaming or entertainment, even the smaller storage option should be sufficient. To illustrate: 64 gigabytes of memory have enough space for around 32 films in SD quality and standard length.

Camera

Like all modern tablets, the Fire Max 11 is also equipped with two cameras: the main camera on the back and the selfie camera on the front. Both cameras each offer eight megapixels. The rear camera is also equipped with the autofocus function. High-resolution cameras can be a useful feature for video chats, but camera performance is likely to be secondary for most users. On paper, however, the Fire Max 11 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to its dual cameras.

PRE-ORDER THE FIRE MAX 11 FIRE MAX 11 – FROM 269.99 EURO AT AMAZON*

battery pack

Amazon’s most powerful Fire tablet to date also has the best battery yet. It has a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the Fire HD 10 Plus only manages twelve hours. Charging times range from 3.5 hours (using the 15-watt adapter and USB Type-C to C cable) to 4.2 hours (using the included USB-C cable and 9-watt power adapter). ). This means that the loading time is a bit longer than with older Fire tablets, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given the better equipment of the Fire Max 11 and is reasonable anyway.

Chip

With the Fire Max 11, Amazon wants to launch a real alternative to the iPad for the first time. While previous Fire tablets were iPad alternatives, they never rivaled the Apple tablet in terms of performance. What sets the Fire Max 11 apart from other Amazon devices is the much more powerful processor. The new tablet has an octa-core processor with four gigabytes of RAM and Wi-Fi 6, which allows all applications such as streaming, gaming and the like to run faster and more smoothly – at least that’s the theory. To what extent this turns out to be true remains to be seen. For most users, however, the Fire Max 11 should have enough power not to cause any difficulties or long waiting times in everyday life.

read too According to Stiftung Warentest: Even with these inexpensive tablets, the purchase is worthwhile

Release: When will the Fire Max 11 be released?

The Fire Max 11 will be released on June 14, 2023. It is already listed on Amazon.

Price: How much does the Fire Max 11 cost?

The price for the Fire Max 11 is 269.99 euros. The new tablet is therefore significantly more expensive than Amazon’s previous Fire tablets, which cost between 59.99 euros and 124.99 euros. In return, it is larger, has a higher quality finish and is better equipped, making it the premium option among the Fire tablets.

You can pre-order the Fire Max 11 here

You can pre-order the Fire Max 11 right now. The tablet will then be delivered in time for its June 14, 2023 release date.

More new Amazon devices in 2023

In addition to the Fire Max 11, Amazon has announced other new devices. Among them is a new Echo speaker, as well as new generations for the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto. Click on the links to go directly to the product page on Amazon and learn more about the new products:

SEE THE OTHER NEWS

Echo Show 5 (third generation)*

Echo Show 5 (dritte Generation) Kids*

Echo Auto (second generation)*