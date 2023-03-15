Apple’s M-series processors are already on the iPad Pro and iPad Air, and this strategy does not seem to be adjusted in the short term.

The whistleblower Revegnus gave the latest news that the iPad Air 6 will continue to be upgraded, equipped with a desktop-level M2 processor.

Currently, the M1 on the iPad Air 5 uses an 8-core CPU+8-core GPU combination, which is exactly the same as the iPad Pro, that is, it has not been cut into a 7-core GPU version.



In addition to using the second-generation 5nm process, the M2 also has a maximum 10-core GPU. For power consumption considerations, it is not ruled out that the iPad Air 5 will take some GPU reduction measures, such as 8-core CPU+8-core GPU.

According to Apple, the M2 has an 18% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU, 40% faster neural network unit, and 25% more transistors than the M1.

In other aspects, considering the cost issue, the iPad Air 6 is still not eligible for the mini LED display.

It has been a year since the iPad Air 5 was released, and the iPad Air 6 may officially meet with us at the WWDC in the middle of the year or at the autumn conference.



