Home Technology First exposure of iPad Air 6: Upgraded M2 processor performance can increase by 40% | XFastest News
Technology

First exposure of iPad Air 6: Upgraded M2 processor performance can increase by 40% | XFastest News

by admin
First exposure of iPad Air 6: Upgraded M2 processor performance can increase by 40% | XFastest News

Apple’s M-series processors are already on the iPad Pro and iPad Air, and this strategy does not seem to be adjusted in the short term.

The whistleblower Revegnus gave the latest news that the iPad Air 6 will continue to be upgraded, equipped with a desktop-level M2 processor.

Currently, the M1 on the iPad Air 5 uses an 8-core CPU+8-core GPU combination, which is exactly the same as the iPad Pro, that is, it has not been cut into a 7-core GPU version.

In addition to using the second-generation 5nm process, the M2 also has a maximum 10-core GPU. For power consumption considerations, it is not ruled out that the iPad Air 5 will take some GPU reduction measures, such as 8-core CPU+8-core GPU.

According to Apple, the M2 has an 18% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU, 40% faster neural network unit, and 25% more transistors than the M1.

In other aspects, considering the cost issue, the iPad Air 6 is still not eligible for the mini LED display.

It has been a year since the iPad Air 5 was released, and the iPad Air 6 may officially meet with us at the WWDC in the middle of the year or at the autumn conference.
2.png

source

Further reading:

See also  Switch sales exceeded 118 million units!Surpassing PS4 to become the 4th best-selling video game console- Yahoo News

You may also like

Plug and play for live streaming Sennheiser Profile...

Sonos and IKEA launch new Symfonisk floor lamp...

How to protect your iPhone data from hackers...

The official version 1.0 of the music rhythm...

Telekom T Phone / Pro buy cheap from...

The iPhone 15 series is equipped with the...

Better pull the plug

MSI released the first QD-OLED display MEG 342C...

Tech Diary — March 12, 2023

The curved screen is broken! Google Pixel 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy