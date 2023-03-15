The sports centre M6 Sport it is located in via Mengoni in the western area of ​​Milan, adjacent to the Parco dei Fontanili.

The center includes 3 futsal pitches, a gym with parquet flooring for basketball, a running club, and two gymnasiums for fitness activities and courses.

In the gym of the M6 ​​Sport center, the D&S intervened to secure all the elements that could pose a risk to the athletes: walls, edges, hydrant boxes, table, and soccer goals.

After a necessary inspection, high impact absorption protections were in fact supplied and installed, certificate to UNI EN 913 standardof a lively blue color which also aesthetically characterizes the gym.

