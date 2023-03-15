Home Health Made-to-measure protections in the gym at the M6 ​​Sports Center in Milan
Health

Made-to-measure protections in the gym at the M6 ​​Sports Center in Milan

by admin
Made-to-measure protections in the gym at the M6 ​​Sports Center in Milan

The sports centre M6 Sport it is located in via Mengoni in the western area of ​​Milan, adjacent to the Parco dei Fontanili.

The center includes 3 futsal pitches, a gym with parquet flooring for basketball, a running club, and two gymnasiums for fitness activities and courses.

In the gym of the M6 ​​Sport center, the D&S intervened to secure all the elements that could pose a risk to the athletes: walls, edges, hydrant boxes, table, and soccer goals.

After a necessary inspection, high impact absorption protections were in fact supplied and installed, certificate to UNI EN 913 standardof a lively blue color which also aesthetically characterizes the gym.

D&S srl has been specializing in the production of safety protections for over twenty years; in particular the mandatory indoor and outdoor wall protections for obtaining the homologation of the playing fields. More generally, shock protection suitable for covering: walls and curbs, pipes and net poles, lighting towers, edges and any other element that can cause a risk of injury in gyms, playgrounds, schools, campsites, hospitals, sports halls, playrooms and playgrounds .

Furthermore, always in the field of safety, D&S produces anti-trauma flooring for outdoors and indoors and colored plastic radiator covers, made to measure and certified.

(News by D&S – Didattica e Sport Srl)

See also  Artemisia Academy launches FAD course on sustainable medicine

You may also like

simple pressure on precise points of the face...

Rivergaro indoor pool almost ready. You will be...

Russian jet against US drone over the Black...

How do colors work in the home according...

Rachele Mussolini and the manager Anastasio who copies...

Ex-bodybuilder: Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals tips for training and...

Dies crushed by the hydraulic lift while repairing...

Liminal BioSciences reports financial results for the fourth...

«The government corrects the shot before the Council...

Do you sit too much? Simple stretching prevents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy