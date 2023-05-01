Home » First look at upcoming Alien movie gives us a glimpse of the iconic creature – Gamereactor
Technology

First look at upcoming Alien movie gives us a glimpse of the iconic creature – Gamereactor

by admin
First look at upcoming Alien movie gives us a glimpse of the iconic creature – Gamereactor

We’ve known for a while that director Fede Alvarez was working on a new movie set in the Alien series, but now, as part of the ongoing CinemaCon news, and to coincide with Alien Day , the director has already had a preliminary look at the upcoming film.

As suggested on Twitter, this image shows a Facehugger grabbing a clapper, all in a very futuristic hallway. Needless to say, after several movies that explored the origin of the alien, and saw these creatures in the wilderness, this Alien movie seems to return to the claustrophobic roots of the series, in space, no one can hear you scream Voice.

Currently, there’s no mention of when the Alien movie will arrive, but considering it’s in production now, we can expect a 2024 premiere date at the earliest.

See also  Crash Team Rumble devs explain battle pass, beta details

You may also like

That’s why hummingbirds are the only birds that...

Dimensity 7050 suddenly announced that the real body...

Linux Kernel: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation and Denial...

Galaxy Z Flip5 Design Leaked, 3.4-inch secondary screen...

Video: Super storage from hydrogen to carbon fiber...

Samsung applies for trademark registration to explode Galaxy...

Check out the free PS games for May

Sony Xperia 1 V is coming to Hong...

Stiftung Warentest reveals: These credit cards are recommended

Built-in 18GB RAM, OnePlus Ace 2 “Yuan Shen”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy