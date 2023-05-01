First look at upcoming Alien movie gives us a glimpse of the iconic creature – Gamereactor

We’ve known for a while that director Fede Alvarez was working on a new movie set in the Alien series, but now, as part of the ongoing CinemaCon news, and to coincide with Alien Day , the director has already had a preliminary look at the upcoming film.

As suggested on Twitter, this image shows a Facehugger grabbing a clapper, all in a very futuristic hallway. Needless to say, after several movies that explored the origin of the alien, and saw these creatures in the wilderness, this Alien movie seems to return to the claustrophobic roots of the series, in space, no one can hear you scream Voice.

Currently, there’s no mention of when the Alien movie will arrive, but considering it’s in production now, we can expect a 2024 premiere date at the earliest.