Five must-install iOS Apps in 2024 with recommended practical functions to improve work productivity

Technology

As we enter the new year, many people are looking to set goals and make improvements in their personal and professional lives. With the help of mobile apps, achieving these goals has become easier than ever. Here are 5 apps that we recommend to help you manage your life, develop good habits, and improve productivity in the new year.

001: Things 3 greatly increases work efficiency
Things 3 is a task manager designed for Apple devices that provides powerful and comprehensive functions for project planning, deadlines, and note support. It is practical for both daily life reminders and work duties planning. However, the app is not free, and costs $9.99 for iPhone and Apple Watch, $19.99 for iPad, and $49.99 for Mac.

002: Obsidian never misses a good idea
Obsidian is a free note-taking app that focuses on connecting thoughts and ideas through a network of connected notes, creating a personal knowledge base that grows and develops over time.

003: Streaks Time Management Master
This habit-building app priced at $4.99 helps users establish and maintain good habits by leveraging the psychological power of “streaks,” or completing specific tasks for several days in a row.

004: Fantastical calendar with stronger visual effects
Fantastical is a free calendar app that offers a range of features that enhance scheduling and time management, such as natural language parsing and a highly customizable view that integrates tasks and reminders with calendar events.

005: Copilot’s strongest artificial intelligence application
Copilot is an AI assistant launched by Microsoft, using the familiar GPT-4 module of Open AI, and it is now available in the Apple App Store.

These mobile apps are designed to help you improve your personal and professional life in the new year. Whether you are looking to manage your tasks and projects more efficiently, improve personal work productivity, or organize your thoughts and ideas, these apps have got you covered. Source: MacRumors

