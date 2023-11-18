Five on Friday: Never mind

Image: Manufacturer

Master does more

If you still listen to music at home, i.e. with HiFi speakers and not with these mono speakers, and still want to be modern, you need a network player. He operates active boxes with signals that he receives and manages over the Internet and streams in new German. There are now a few such devices. With the Eversolo DMP-A6 Master Edition we have a product to offer that has so far only been noticed by the hi-fi scene. The Master Edition raises the bar even higher technically with components such as clock, converter and HDMI chip, which should improve the sound quality. If you continue reading the list of technical details, 1300 euros doesn’t seem like that much money. (made.)

Share this: Facebook

X

