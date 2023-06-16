Five on Friday: on-call duty

Bild: Manufacturer

Ready to hand I

If you are cycling off-road, whether with a mountain, gravel, all-mountain or enduro bike, an involuntary dismounting can certainly occur. This is where the Kinetixx brand comes into play with the Luigi model for 45 euros. For a comfortable fit even in the summer heat, thin, air-permeable fabric is used for the back of the hand, which – Attention! – Lets UV rays through to tan hands from the sun and prevent white cyclist hands. According to the manufacturer, soft synthetic leather, gel and silicone print are responsible for grip and cushioning on the inside. (ll.)