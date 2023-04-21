They made my week the dresser

01 Independence Day discounts on all items in blue and white colors

02 20% discount on all blue and white also in ‘pockets’ (remember that if you don’t want a bag in blue or white, the code shelly15 is still valid and he will arrange for you 15% on all colors)

03 This week I happened to be in a meeting at a mall in Kfar Saba and I entered Zara after a long time without being there. I must have woken up that day on the masochistic side because before I blinked I was already in the fitting rooms with several pairs of pants. Zara pants haven’t fit me since 2019. Anyway, surprise: these white jeans seem to be made for me. Even on the website they bothered to point out that these are larger sizes than usual. (Larger than “normal”. A wording that I pause for a moment to refer to, without judgment, because I’m Zen)

04 For those who happened to miss the memo: if you light candles regularly, IKEA’s candles are the candles you are looking for

05 It’s not too late to order for me as a birthday present

06 It’s not too late to order me as a birthday present B

>>>

The character I liked the most in the last season of Love Is Blind is Tiffany. A woman, no matter how much drama is going on around her, when there is food on the table she eats and when there is a sofa nearby she takes it.

(Viewing recommendation for fans of the genre only)

>>>

The question “Which song of Jonathan Geffen do I like best” is still open. It’s in the top five for sure.

A big city without soldiers and you can’t sleep

Bells are ringing on Sunday morning

A cold moon on towers and a real winter

I feel just wonderful, but it’s not home