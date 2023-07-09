Five things to consider before buying a second-hand smartphone

While many are already grappling with methods to beat the summer heat on their smartphone, there are those who have yet to decide which one to take on vacation. If you are still choosing your new smartphone, possibly second-hand, here are some aspects to consider.

The first advice, trivially, is to verify the personal history. Clearly this aspect is of little value if you are buying, for example, a shop guaranteed refurbished or an item from the “Second hand” (ex Warehouse) of Amazon Italy.

Try to investigate as much as possible how many owners it has had and if the seller’s reconstruction is compatible with the launch year of the smartphone.

Another aspect concerns inspection of the device. In fact, if you are buying by hand, it is of particular importance to evaluate its integrity, especially if you are perhaps buying a smartphone for the summer with IP68 certification. In fact, if the cover or display have been changed for any reason, the smartphone will have lost its impermeability: for this reason, inspect all the edges with particular skill, paying attention to any points where perhaps adhesion is not exactly perfect, an indication of possible tampering.

Also evaluate the presence of residual guarantee, if you buy from private individuals. As a store, on the other hand, by law you should have at least a one-year warranty, plus any store policies.

Consequently, after mentioning them so many times, it is their turn: if possible, bought directly from the shop, as you will have a point of reference for any after-sales assistance. Maybe it will cost you a handful of euros more, but the guarantee is priceless, especially in the second-hand realm.

Obviously, as a last piece of advice, the most dispassionate of all: don’t buy too old smartphones. It’s okay to go back one or two generations at most, perhaps to be able to afford a smartphone with a higher range and performance, but don’t go too far in looking back in time for various reasons, from support to features, passing through battery health.

Speaking of outdated devices, here’s how to rejuvenate an Android smartphone with a few generations behind it.

