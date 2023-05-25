Fi’zi:k, the new Vento Antares saddle also protagonist at the Giro d’Italia

The Vicenza house fi’zi:k recently presented this new saddle, used by professionals since the beginning of the year and a great protagonist of the Giro d’Italia. Evolution of the Antares, born in the early 2000s, the new wind antares combines lightness, performance and comfort. Four versions in the catalogue, with hull available in two widths.

The saddle fi’zi:k Antares it has always been a favorite of pedal champions since the 2000s. Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde, Greg Van Avermaet, Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard are just a few of the most famous professionals to have conquered the most prestigious cycling races over time. A winning product is not changed, but it evolves to keep up with today’s technology. After more than two decades, fi’zi:k presents the latest version of the Antaresnow included in the product range Vento, the lightest and most sophisticated line which also includes footwear and handlebar tapes. So formal and substantial update for this new one wind antaresconjugated in 4 models, all available with hull widths of 140 or 150 mm.

Wind Antares 00

It is the saddle used by the professionals of the Jumbo-Visma Team, who demand performance, lightness and sitting comfort for many consecutive hours. Hull and landing gear are both in high modulus carbon to limit weight. The padding is in injected EVA. The hull measures 270mm in length and is 44mm high. There are two widths available for the hull, 140 or 150 mm. The carriage measures 7×9 mm. Weights range from 188 grams for the version with a 140 mm hull to 124 grams for the wider version. The list price, identical, is €299.

Vento Antares R1

A high-ranking saddle that sacrifices something in terms of weight but significantly lowers the final price. The shell is made of nylon-reinforced carbon with a “Winglfex” structure (the ends of the shell flex to accommodate the movements of the lower limbs during pedalling). The 7×9 mm carriage is in carbon, the padding is in double density foam, more consistent in the seating area and softer near the nose of the saddle, so as to be much more comfortable. The hull measures 268mm in length and is 46mm high. Two widths, 140 or 150 mm, with respective weights of 161 and 166 grams. The list price is €199.

Vento Antares R3

Twin in materials to the R1, with the only difference being the carriage, which here is in 7×7 mm Kium metal alloy, a technical choice that brings the saddle height to 47 mm. Claimed weights are 195 grams for the 140mm wide hull version and 202 grams for the 150mm wide version. The list price is €149.

Vento Antares R5

It shares all shell and padding materials with the R1 and R3. The slide of this R5 is made of 7×7 mm “S-Alloy” aluminum alloy. The dimensions of the R5 remain identical to the R3. Claimed weights of 210 grams for the narrower 140mm R5 saddle and 217 grams for the wider 150mm R5. The list price is €109.

– Website fi’zi:k