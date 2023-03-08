Series founder Florian Gschwandtner, who was also involved in founding Leaders21 alongside Runtastic, has launched a new startup, this time again in the fitness sector. Foxyfitness is the name of the young company, according to Gschwandtner it aims to develop the “perfect push-up app”. The company’s application should be able to automatically count user push-ups with the smartphone camera. In addition, she offers a personalized training plan.

Leaders21: Florian Gschwandtner’s startup launches skills development platform

Florian Gschwandtner is a push-up fan

The app has now been launched under the name “100 Push-Ups Push-Up Coach”. But Foxyfitness doesn’t want to leave it at that, more fitness apps are to follow. “I’ve been doing my push-ups almost every day for what feels like 25 years and I don’t have the right app for it. I’ve been looking for the perfect app for years. Unfortunately they don’t exist and so I decided to build them myself. Not entirely alone, of course, and I got support in both development and design. In order to build the best push-up app in the world, you also need the appropriate expert knowledge,” explains Gschwandtner.

Florian Gschwandtner is a real star of the local startup scene, not only as a founder, but now also as an investor. Today, the 40-year-old is involved in more than 40 startups. However, he still finds time for new ideas. According to Gschwandtner, he did most of the work on the push-up app himself. “I started last year on vacation, drew the first drafts and thought about everything. The app, which is already live on the App Store for iPhone/iPad, comes with a lot of features that I really wanted to have included,” says the Foxyfitness founder.

puck: Florian Gschwandtner invests in Vienna PropTech

App offers international rankings

The app has a training plan in which users can set individual goals. The application also offers a ranking list in which users can compare themselves with friends or work colleagues. Users can also compete with the whole of Austria or the world. So that the whole thing also works internationally, the app is already available in nine different languages ​​(including Japanese and Chinese).

“As I said, I’ve been training for over 25 years and the only exercise that has stayed with me the whole time is the push-up. They’re easy to do, you don’t need space or equipment, and best of all, they train almost your entire body. I’ve been doing at least 50 push-ups a day for many years (my goal this year is 18,250 push-ups) and in addition to arms, shoulders and chest, the entire core (area around the stomach) is also trained. Just a few minutes a day are enough and the first successes are already visible after a few weeks,” says the founder.

Fit-Up: Linz startup offers digital fitness courses for company teams

Application automatically counts push-ups

The app automatically detects push-ups via the phone’s proximity sensor and camera and tracks push-ups and counts the reps. It is intended to encourage users to set new records. The application offers its own language coach for feedback and motivation. Users can choose between three levels from 0 to 100 push-ups. The basic functions and the first level in the training plan are available free of charge. If you want to use all the functions of the app, it costs 19.90 euros per year.