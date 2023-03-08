Asuncion, National Radio.-In an act that was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, the head of the National Electricity Administration (ANDE) and the director of ITAIPU Binacional, Manuel María Cáceres, the start-up of the operation took place this Tuesday. of the first Bank of Power Transformers in the Yguazú 500 KV Substation. Subsequently, the authorities made a tour in order to verify the progress of the works.

The construction and interconnection of the 500 kV Yguazú Substation is considered one of the strategic works of the National Government, whose objective is to prepare the electrical infrastructure necessary for Paraguay to have 100% of the energy it deserves from the Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant. The availability of clean and renewable energy is a fundamental factor for the establishment of industries and companies that are a source of employment and labour, and therefore, favors the economic growth and social development of Paraguay.

ANDE, through its news portal, highlights that with the commissioning of the first Bank of 500/220 kV Power Transformers of 600 MVA and its different components such as the 500 kV bar in the Yguazú Substation, as well as the energization, on February 26 of this year, of the first shortlist of the 500 kV Transmission Line with a capacity of 2,215 MW, equivalent to the generation of three Itaipu Binacional turbines, thus taking a big step towards de National Energy Sovereignty from Itaipu Binacional.

It refers that this project contemplates the construction of the Yguazú Substation in 500/220/23 kV with the assembly of two banks of power autotransformers of 500/220/23 kV of 600 MVA of power each, a power transformer 220/23 80 MVA kV, all the 500 kV and 220 kV switching and measurement equipment, the construction of the Control House and 23 kV Cell Room, as well as all the necessary protection, measurement, control, communication and auxiliary service equipment for the correct operation of all the facilities, as well as the interconnection between the Margin Derecha Itaipu Substation and the Yguazú Substation, with the construction of the 500 kV Transmission Line, double triplet, approximately 50 km long, as well as the adaptations of the existing 220 kV Lines in its trajectory.

Finally, he adds that the construction of the Yguazú Substation was awarded to the Siemens Rieder Yguazú 500 kV Consortium and the interconnection of the same ( LT 500 kV double ternary) to the company CIE SA, through the International Public Tender N° 1542/2019 «Project of Construction and Interconnection of the 500 kV Yguazú Substation», under the strict supervision of ANDE technicians, through a total investment of $103 million, was financed through funds from the Development Bank of America Loan Latina (CAF) and a component of ANDE’s own funds.