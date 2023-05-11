For Germany with “Blood & Glitter” at the ESC 2023

The band Lord of the Lost will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13, 2023. Here you will find all important information about the group.

Wer ist Lord of the Lost?

The band was formed in Hamburg in 2007 and consists of Chris Harms (vocals and guitar), Pi Stoffers (guitar), Klaas Helmecke (bass), Gared Dirge (various instruments) and Niklas Kahl (drums). “Blood & Glitter” is her tenth studio album and she made it shortly after publication in early 2023 at number one in the German charts,

although or precisely because it was not a big topic beforehand. In a press release from the label Napalm Records, Chris Harms criticizes the current media hype surrounding new albums, with several songs being released months in advance. In his opinion, this means that a lot of what makes listening to a new work for the first time is lost. You don’t know our ESC song yet? Check out the music video for “Blood & Glitter” here:

What kind of music does Lord of the Lost make?

Lord of the Lost impressed in the preliminary round for this year’s ESC and will represent Germany with the song “Blood & Glitter” from their album of the same name in Liverpool. Musically they are most likely in the Genre of dark rock, however, their songs show influences from other directions such as glam, wave, pop and metal. With almost all of their albums, the band has already placed in the charts in the past, and the album “Judas”, which was released in 2021, even came in second. So they don’t just owe their success to the recently won ESC preliminary round. If you are interested in what the other countries have to offer, you can find all participants and their songs in our overview. We have also summarized for you how you can buy tickets for the event.

Lord of the Lost: Iron Maiden sind Fans

Metal fans will already be familiar with Lord of the Lost, not least because the members of legendary English heavy metal legends Iron Maiden are die-hard fans. The band’s bassist, Steve Harris, praised their German colleagues in an interview, describing their latest album as “brilliant”. Iron Maiden made Lord of the Lost their support act, which made the Germans headbang in 2022, even abroad. In 2023 they will again be making the stages unsafe with the internationally famous metal band Iron Maiden.

It is a well-known fact that taste is diverse. In our video we introduce you to the most successful artists in Germany:

Wanted for Lord of the Lost

We have summarized the most important information about the band in a profile to give you an overview.

Origin: Hamburg

Year of foundation: 2007

Genre: Dark Rock with influences of Glam and Metal

Current cast: Chris Harms, Pi Stoffers, Klaas Kelmecke, Gared Dirge, Niklas Kahl

Former Members: Any Wayst, Sebsta Lindstrom, Sensai, Tobias Mertens, Christian Schellhorn, Borislav Crnogorac

