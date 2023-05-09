For the first time under 500 euros: The black iPhone 12 Mini with 64 GB

For a long time wanted the prices for that iPhone 12 Mini not really tumble. The reason for this is probably that with the 14 series of the iPhone, no mini model was released anymore. The last particularly compact variant of the Apple cell phone is the iPhone 13 Mini (test report).

However, the iPhone 12 Mini is technically only slightly weaker than the smallest 13 model. The variant with 64 GB in black has now fallen below 500 euros for the first time. This makes it almost 200 euros cheaper than the iPhone 13 Mini. That makes it an affordable but powerful pick among the smallest smartphones.

New low price



The online retailer Carbonphone offers the black version of the iPhone Ebay currently for 490 Euro (purchase link) on. If you want to get the full discount when shopping, you have to enter the voucher code during the payment process TECHNIKSTORE use. This will deduct an additional 10 percent from the actual sales price. Comparable retailers require at least 519 euros.

The red version of the iPhone 12 Mini is offered even cheaper. This color variant with 64 GB is already for 470 Euro (buy link) available.

iPhone 12 Mini – small but mighty



The iPhone 12 Mini is a handy yet powerful smartphone. With its compact design and a screen size of 5.4 inches, it fits comfortably in most trouser pockets and does not take up too much space even in a handbag. It’s small enough for convenient one-handed operation.

Despite its small size compared to other smartphones, the iPhone 12 Mini scores with decent performance. The device may no longer be brand new. However, the A14 bionic chip still offers strong performance compared to current smartphones. In addition, the mini model has a 12-megapixel camera that takes really nice photos. Buyers also benefit from Apple’s many years of software support, which is not always the case with Android smartphones.

The iPhone 12 Mini is equipped with 5G technology, which means that you can enjoy fast downloads and smooth streaming experiences without any problems as long as the chosen tariff (guide) and the mobile network allow it. In short: the iPhone 12 Mini is a good choice as a smartphone for Apple fans who are looking for a powerful and handy solution.

alternatives



