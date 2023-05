The lesson of the architect who designed the most iconic Nike shoes

When Tinker Hatfield created the Nike Air Max 1 in the mid-80s, he was an architect who had never designed a pair of shoes in his life.



There are stories so good that sometimes you think: “But how have I done so far without knowing them”?. “I did not know that” is the podcast that tells them. From the first phone call made from a cell phone to Spielberg’s shark that kept breaking, each installment is an intelligent story worth listening to. And maybe you don’t even know about it.



LISTEN TO THE PODCAST



by Pier Luigi Pisa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook