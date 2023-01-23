Robotics could help take care of your appearance. During the latest edition of CES, the most important consumer electronics fair held every year in Las Vegas, L’Oreal presented Hapta, the intelligent lipstick applicator and Brow Magic, a tool that helps you draw eyebrows. They use sensors, machine learning and augmented reality to help people with limited hand and arm mobility apply makeup.
Edited by Eleonora Giovinazzo
See also Scientists try a variety of methods to see through the hidden belt and uncover the large structure hidden behind the Milky Way | TechNews Technology News