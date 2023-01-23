Home Technology For those with mobility difficulties, putting on lipstick is a dream. Robotics is trying to make it happen
Robotics could help take care of your appearance. During the latest edition of CES, the most important consumer electronics fair held every year in Las Vegas, L’Oreal presented Hapta, the intelligent lipstick applicator and Brow Magic, a tool that helps you draw eyebrows. They use sensors, machine learning and augmented reality to help people with limited hand and arm mobility apply makeup.

Edited by Eleonora Giovinazzo

