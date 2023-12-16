Ford renews its entire pick-up line in 2024 and these are the news

Ford Renews Pickup Range for 2024 with New Engines and Technology

Ford has announced updates to its range of pickup trucks for the year 2024. The updates include new engines, new technology, and more versions to provide a complete range of options for users.

The Ford Maverick, the manufacturer’s lightest pickup truck, will now offer a hybrid option in addition to the existing 2.0 Turbo gasoline engine. The 400 watt inverter has been removed as an option and will now be standard on certain packages. The Tremor model will also see some visual updates.

The Ford Ranger for 2024 will feature the XL, XLT, and Lariat versions, as well as a Raptor variant for off-road enthusiasts in the North American market. This model will also come with a 3.0-liter biturbo V6 engine that develops 405 HP and suspension upgrades for better performance.

The best-selling Ford F-150 receives updates for 2024 with new headlights, grille, and decals for a modernized exterior. There will also be a new 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine and a new Limited trim option. Technology updates include a standard infotainment touch screen and 12-inch instruments.

The Ford F-150 Lightning, the 100% electric version, will receive updates to the Pro Power Onboard mobile generator technology and BlueCruise hands-free driving and towing system. A new Platinum Black edition with special features will also be available.

The Ford F-250 and F-350 will see minor updates, including a flex-fuel capability for the 6.8-liter V8 engine, more equipment options, and new color choices.

These updates reflect Ford’s commitment to offering a complete and continuously renewed range of pickup trucks for a variety of users.