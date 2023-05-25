Foreign media complained that NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti will still be a 1080P game display card in 2023 for $300

AMD released the RX 7600, the cheapest graphics card in the RDNA 3 family, with a suggested price of $269.obviouslythe RX 7600’s mission is to counter the NVIDIA RTX 4060 (suggested price of $299), which has been delayed until July.

However, after evaluating the two graphics cards, foreign media pointed out with disappointment that it is already 2023, and what you can buy for $300 is still a 1080P gaming graphics card.

Although more than 60% of gamers are accustomed to 1080P games, this is not a reason for graphics card manufacturers to hold back.

From the data point of view, at 1440P, RTX 4060 Ti is only 12% higher than RTX 3060 Ti, even in “Absolute Force: Global Offensive” and “Watch Dogs: Liberty Legion” (DLSS 2+ ray tracing), RTX The 3060 Ti fared better, which is a ridiculous disappointment.

In addition, the frame rate difference before and after DLSS 3 in Forza Motorsport 5 is only 4FPS. NVIDIA responded that this is because the game is limited by CPU performance.

Foreign media mentioned that in the era of 980, NVIDIA began to show 4K performance, but 10 years later, it returned to 1080P competition.

