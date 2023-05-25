Infection during unprotected intercourse: causes, symptoms, prevention

Infection during unprotected intercourse: global problem

Sexually transmitted infection (STI) is a global public health problem affecting millions of people every year. Unprotected sexual activity is a major cause of STI transmission. In this article, we’ll look at the causes, symptoms, and prevention options for getting infected during unprotected intercourse.

Figure 1 – Infections during unprotected sex can be caused by several factors: in this article we will give a general overview.

Causes of infections during unprotected intercourse

Infection during unprotected intercourse can be caused by a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi. Some of the more common microorganisms that can be transmitted sexually include:

Chlamydia trachomatis

Neisseria gonorrhoeae

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

These microorganisms can be transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids, such as blood, semen, vaginal and anal secretions. Using condoms during sex is one of the most effective ways to prevent transmission of STIs.

Symptoms

The symptoms of infection during unprotected intercourse vary according to the type of STI contracted. Some STIs can be asymptomatic, meaning they don’t cause any visible symptoms. Other STIs can cause symptoms such as:

Abnormal vaginal or penile secretions

Itching or burning when urinating

Spots or lesions on the skin or genital mucous membranes

Abdominal or pelvic pain

Fever

Sore throat

While some symptoms may be mild or transient, it’s important to see a doctor if you suspect you have an STI. In many cases, untreated STIs can cause serious complications, such as sterility or infertility.

Prevention

Prevention of STIs during unprotected intercourse is essential for sexual and reproductive health. Some of the more effective prevention options include:

The use of condoms : Condoms are a safe and effective method of preventing the transmission of STIs during sexual intercourse. However, it is important to use the condom correctly every time you have sex to maximize its effectiveness.

: Condoms are a safe and effective method of preventing the transmission of STIs during sexual intercourse. However, it is important to use the condom correctly every time you have sex to maximize its effectiveness. Limiting the number of sexual partners : Reducing the number of sexual partners can reduce the risk of getting an STI.

: Reducing the number of sexual partners can reduce the risk of getting an STI. The vaccination : There are vaccines available for some STIs, such as HPV. Vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of contracting these diseases.

: There are vaccines available for some STIs, such as HPV. Vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of contracting these diseases. Lo screeningChecking for STIs regularly can help detect and treat any infections early.

Conclusions on infections during unprotected intercourse

Infection during unprotected intercourse is a global public health problem that can cause serious complications if not treated properly. Using condoms, limiting the number of sexual partners, getting vaccinated, and getting screened regularly for STIs are all important prevention options for maintaining good sexual and reproductive health. It’s also important to educate yourself and your partners about STI prevention and the importance of treating any infection promptly.

Finally, it’s important to stress that getting infected during unprotected sex shouldn’t be a cause for shame or judgment. STIs can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status. Prevention and prompt treatment of STIs is key to maintaining good sexual health and preventing the transmission of infections.

We recommend: Prevention of unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections in adolescents