Home Technology Former Respawn members form game studio Wildlight Entertainment
Technology

Former Respawn members form game studio Wildlight Entertainment

by admin
Former Respawn members form game studio Wildlight Entertainment

Wildlight Entertainment, a new game studio established by several former Respawn game studio members, revealed that it has invested in new development projects.

Former Respawn members form game studio Wildlight Entertainment

Members of Wildlight Entertainment have participated in the creation of “Warrior Titans”, “APEX Heroes” during Respawn’s tenure in the past, as well as “The Last Stand”, “God of War”, “Calling Hour”, “Star Wars Jedi”, “League of Legends”, Games such as “Fighting Attack”, including Dusty Welch and Jason McCord, who founded the studio and participated in the production of “APEX Heroes” and “Decisive Moment” series, and are currently in charge and game director. Chad Grenier, Game Director of Heroes.

Since most of the members come from Respawn and have rich experience in game development, Wildlight Entertainment is expected to create game works that are highly anticipated by players.

According to Wildlight Entertainment, it has invested in the development of a new game project and is committed to creating bold and original high-quality games, but the details will not be announced until some time later.

多名前Respawn成員合組遊戲工作室Wildlight Entertainment

Former Respawn members form game studio Wildlight Entertainment

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Ubisoft: If E3 2023 resumes smoothly, it will participate in the exhibition

OpenAI said it will reduce users’ concerns about the development of artificial intelligence technology

Microsoft explained the new version of Bing search service package, emphasizing that it will make adjustments in the future

See also  NASA Mars rover captures stunning footage! Paleontological fossils discovered on Mars, alien bones? | NASA | Mars Rover | Picture | Mars | Paleontology | Fossil | Alien Skeleton

You may also like

Google Pixel Buds Pro update is coming soon,...

Wildlight Entertainment, a game studio formed by former...

Return Review on PC

A streamer is using Dragon Age to teach...

“The Settlers Story: New Alliance” PC platform debut!...

But is the metaverse really already dead?

Analyst reveals that Apple’s mini LED 27-inch display...

Diablo IV Gets Early Access and Open Beta...

Is the metaverse already dead?

Play “Hogwarts Inheritance” with a low computer configuration,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy