Good nutrition, reduction of stress and anxiety; among the priorities recognized by experts

Tomorrow Monday marks the World Day to Love Your Pet and Colombia is positioned as the fourth country in Latin America where responsible ownership is gaining more and more space. According to recent data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), 67% of households have at least one pet; which represents 4.4 million families. The cities that stand out the most are Bogotá (25%), Cali (18%) and Medellín (17%), where dogs and cats are important members of the family nucleus.

Some of the basic requirements to guarantee a decent life for our pets are:

Healthy and delicious food

Selecting the correct food for pets ensures multiple benefits such as: good nutrition and digestion, consistent feces and a shinier coat. “At Alimentos Polar we have focused on producing balanced concentrates for dogs such as Dogourmet y Don Kandesigned with exquisite and appetizing gastronomic proposals,” said Andrés Marcano, Animal Nutrition Manager at Alimentos Polar Colombia.

It should be noted that not all the concentrates are to the taste of the animals, which is why it is important to provide them with croquettes that invite them to eat and avoid health decompensations. One of The best benefits that you have thanks to food, is to be able to strengthen your immune systemavoiding that in situations of stress or anxiety, they can become seriously ill, triggering health conditions associated with immunosuppression.

For Marcano, foods that contain bioactive molecules, such as L-Tryptophan or Casozepine from milk protein for puppies, are essential to prevent pets from suffering diseases associated with immunosuppression, after a sudden change in their daily diet. or in their habits in general.

That’s why the thorough review of the nutritional table and the ingredients included in the food is essential when selecting a meal, in addition to the recommended amounts to supply our dogs and cats according to weight. And although some people know how to differentiate a good food by reading the information contained in its packaging, they always run the risk that the pet will not like it, so there are three basic tips to identify them: the smell of the food must be pleasant, the packaging must allow its adequate conservation and the croquettes must be crunchy and with optimum levels of hardness, humidity and density.

stress and anxiety

In most cases, families are unaware of the factors that cause stress and anxiety in their companion animals, although proper nutrition plays an important role in protecting their immune system. Among the most common causes in the life of our pet are:

The arrival of a new furry member in the house can considerably increase or decrease the intake of food and water.

The change of schedules when supplying food can trigger chronic gastritis.

Abruptly changing your diet or changing portion sizes can also affect your digestive system.

Removals also affect the daily life of furry ones, which is why the use of pheromones can be useful and give them a time to adapt.

The signs of affection and pampering cannot be missing because it will always make them feel safe and loved.

“In Polar Food Colombia, we are excited to care for the health of pets with quality food, promoting nutritional responsibility. For this reason, our concentrates are made to provide them with a delicious meal that nourishes them, makes them happy and, consequently, generates peace of mind for their families”, concluded Marcano.