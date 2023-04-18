Fortinet Strengthens Partner Engage with Updated Engage Partner Program

Among the new features: changes to the Network Security Expert (NSE) training offerings, the expansion of the Engage program and a new configuration tool

Today, organizations are looking for intelligent solutions to simplify their networks without compromising flexibility. Many rely on channel partners as “trusted advisors” to find answers to the challenges posed by remote working and different vendors and manufacturers. Fortinet, a US company specializing in the development of IT security software, devices and services, is passionately dedicated to supporting its partners, whether they are system integrators, or Managed Security Service Providers or even Cloud partners. And it does so by continually offering them advanced tools and the support they need to stay one step ahead of the competition.

To demonstrate its commitment to the channel, the company has updated theEngage Partner Program so as to ensure that everyone has what they need to stand out and thrive in their industry. Launched in 2020, the Fortinet Engage Partner Program is designed to offer partners the opportunity to develop the skills needed to build a profitable business, thanks to technology and the differentiation of services through Fortinet solutions.

This program is constantly evolving with new updates to expand growth opportunities globally for partners and explore new markets, such as those for public cloud. The growth of the company passes through the success of its partners, and for this reason Fortinet continues to invest in their training and in improving their skills so that they can provide concrete solutions to their customers and thus establish a relationship of trust.

Fortinet invests in its channel program to support partners

First, Fortinet has updated NSE certification program (Network Security Expert) with training more focused on the most requested figures, such as that of Cloud Security Specialist and Security Operations (SOC) Analyst. This focused enablement program aligns seamlessly with solutions in the Fortinet Security Fabric and gives partners greater flexibility to define their NSE journey in a way that best fits their business needs. NSE upgrades also provide an efficient path for partners to add additional certifications, such as those related to cloud or OT. From a marketing perspective, the new NSE digital badge offers an easy way to promote your skills and certifications.

To further enable partner-led professional and support services, the Engage Program has been updated with two new service classifications: Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) meets clients’ growing need for professional services with a programmatic approach to successful partner service delivery Expert Technical Support Partner (ETSP), available to Expert level partners and offers the opportunity to improve the skills of support engineers for better and more efficient customer support

Finally, Fortinet is investing further in partner success by providing a new configuration, design and quotation platform. Coming later this year, the configuration platform Intangi is a partner-oriented tool that allows them to efficiently communicate product and pricing data, increasing sales effectiveness.