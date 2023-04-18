BIOMES launches test for targeted development of children’s intestinal flora

Intestinal flora of children particularly susceptible to pathogens

The intestinal flora of children is exposed to high levels of stress. Similar to adults, children’s intestines not only regulate digestion, but also the immune system and are confronted with environmental influences and stress on a daily basis. The intestinal microbiome of children is not yet fully developed, and unknown pathogens often attack. In order to specifically support the development of the intestinal flora of children, the biotechnology start-up BIOMES launched an intestinal test for children between the ages of 3 and 14.

High activity in children’s intestines: why a healthy intestinal flora is so important in children

Billions of mostly beneficial bacteria live on the mucous membranes of our intestines – it is no different with children. Different strains of bacteria fulfill different tasks with which they can significantly influence the health of the child:

1. Immune system helper: According to experts, around 80 percent of the cells that are crucial for the body’s own defenses are located in the intestine. Beneficial bacteria in the intestinal mucosa support the immune system in a variety of ways, for example by forming a barrier that prevents pathogens from entering the bloodstream or by fighting harmful bacteria and fungi.

2. Intolerance and allergy preventer: Some intestinal bacteria break down components of our food that are found in dairy products, fruit and vegetables, for example. If these bacteria are missing, food intolerances are more likely. Shifts in the child’s gut microbiome are also associated with allergies, asthma and neurodermatitis.

3. Digestion support: So-called short-chain fatty acids are also produced by beneficial bacteria in children’s intestines. These are not only suppliers of energy, they also stimulate intestinal movement, reduce intestinal inflammation and inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria.

What throws the children’s intestines out of balance?

BIOMES scientist Plamena Dikarlo explains the three most common causes of damaged children’s intestinal flora:

1. Antibiotics: The active ingredients in antibiotics are not able to specifically destroy only harmful bacteria. They damage the entire microbiome in the intestine and its balance. Therefore, a targeted build-up of the intestinal flora is recommended after taking antibiotics.

2. Diet mistakes: Some harmful bacteria love sugar, while most beneficial bacteria love fiber. Therefore, a high-sugar, low-fiber diet with unhealthy fats damages the gut microbiome.

3. Diseases: The ratio of beneficial and harmful intestinal bacteria can also be disturbed by infections. Depending on which bacteria are particularly over- or under-represented in the children’s intestines, the balance can be rebuilt with specific foods.

In addition to digestive problems, a disturbed intestinal flora in children is noticeable through symptoms such as food intolerance, a high susceptibility to infections or chronic inflammatory bowel diseases.

From April 17th, BIOMES will be offering an intestinal test for children aged 3 to 14, with which all bacteria living in the children’s intestines can be identified and interpreted. The test covers topics such as indicators of inflammation, intestinal mucosa and immune defense to calorie intake and fat metabolism. In this way, BIOMES supports parents in strengthening the intestines of their little ones at an early stage. The test for children and adults is available for 159 euros at www.biomes.world/shop and from selected pharmacies and nutritionists.

Biomes NGS GmbH is a biotechnology company with currently 50 employees, which analyzes the DNA of the microbes that live in and on the human body based on the so-called Next Generation Sequencing method. The analysis is based on a database that combines almost all worldwide, scientific microbiome studies. The result is personal microbiota profiles, on the basis of which customers receive individual recommendations to improve their quality of life. Biomes NGS GmbH was created in 2017 from an EXIST foundation by the Technical University of Wildau (near Berlin), funded by the BMWi. The analysis self-test INTEST.pro is the first product and focuses on the intestinal flora. It is available for 139 euros at www.biomes.world/shop as well as selected sales partners (pharmacies and nutritionists). INTEST.pro is a lifestyle and not a medical product. www.biomes.world

