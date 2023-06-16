Forza Motorsport vs Roadster 7

exist Xbox Games Showcase And during Forza Monthly a few days later, we finally got a better look at the upcoming Forza Motorsport. As we all suspected, it’s pretty good looking, but how does it compare to its closest competitor, the Roadster 7?

While Roadster 7 was released last year, Forza Motorsport won’t arrive until October 10th, but ElAnalistaDeBits The Great Guys did an impressive job of recreating what we saw during the Forza demo in the Polyphony Digital driving simulator, making for a surprising side-by-side comparison.

As pointed out by Forza Motorsport vs. Gran Turismo 7 Comparison “target=”_blank”>Wccftech, they are both good looking games, and while Forza Motorsport seems to have an edge, Gran Turismo 7 is a grossing game because it is also Released for Playstation 4.

Check it out below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5MH10t9wzs/