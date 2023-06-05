Freedom closes Serie A round worth 2.5 million

«This collection will allow us to further strengthen Freedome’s positioning in Italy and accelerate our development strategy. Being supported by such authoritative investors confirms the validity of our solution, which aims both to innovate a sector such as the outdoor one, a market with great potential that is often not exploited due to the lack of solutions in step with the times, and to promote a new conception of tourism and leisure, more responsible, sustainable and of quality» observes Michele Mezzanzanica, co-CEO and founder of Freedome.

The board of directors has been renewed and enlarged, passing from 3 to 5 members. The founders Michele Mezzanzanica and Manuel Siclari were reconfirmed as directors, as well as Alfredo Lovati, CEO of Beta 80 SPA. Newly appointed Elena Casolari, CEO of Opes Italia and Riccardo Zagaria, CEO of Doc Generici.

Freedom’s story



The start-up, founded in 2019 in Legnano by Michele Mezzanzanica, Manuel Siclari and Simone Ferlisi, and incubated in I3P – the incubator of innovative companies of the Turin Polytechnic – has developed a platform that aggregates and makes the best outdoor activities easily usable. Today, it is positioned as one of the reference realities for outdoor sports and recreational activities: Freedome is in fact the outdoor vertical service with 2,800 activities offered by over 800 professional operators and since its foundation it has recorded the participation of over 100,000 people, of which almost 60,000 in the last year alone.

The project also has a social impact: on the one hand, it supports small local operators, who often operate in rural areas of our country and who, without such an innovative digital showcase, would have a significantly lower potential for visibility and growth. On the other hand, it promotes proximity tourism through local experiences, enhancing the country’s natural heritage and reducing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Freedome contributes to the diffusion of an active, healthy and socially oriented lifestyle through the promotion of sporting, recreational or tourist experiences, carried out in groups and in contact with nature. In line with its social vocation, in the context of the financing round Freedome acquired the status of “Benefit Company”.

«We will continue to support small local outdoor operators, particularly in Southern Italy and inland areas of the country, before expanding into international markets at a European level. We will continue to work to achieve our vision: to allow anyone to make the most of their free time by experiencing unforgettable adventures» comments Manuel Siclari, co-CEO and founder of Freedome.