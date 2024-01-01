José Torres challenges scientists and says that the Sun is a ball of ice | News from Mexico

Singer José Torres has expressed a surprising theory about the Sun, stating that it is actually an ice ball instead of a fiery sphere. In his statements, Torres challenges the common belief that the Sun is a source of heat and light, arguing that, contrary to this perception, it is an immense piece of ice. According to Torres, this concept is based on the idea that, just as a small piece of ice can burn the skin, a gigantic fragment of the same material, 50 times larger than the Earth, would be capable of generating heat. Furthermore, he points out that the fact that we do not feel heat in space is because there is one side of the Sun where even snow falls. Although these claims challenge conventional scientific understanding, Torres defends his perspective, suggesting that his knowledge comes from a divine wisdom. Despite the criticism he may receive for his ideas, the singer is happy for the learning he has obtained and his apparent special connection with this controversial solar theory.

The Sun is a star, a hot, bright sphere of gas, mainly hydrogen and helium, that emits light and heat due to the nuclear reactions at its core. The Sun’s energy is produced through a nuclear fusion process in which hydrogen atoms combine to form helium, releasing enormous amounts of energy in the process. The temperature at the core of the Sun is approximately 15 million degrees Celsius, which allows nuclear reactions to occur. Light and heat generated in the core propagate toward the surface and then radiate into space.

The Sun is essential to maintain life on Earth, since it provides the energy necessary to sustain biological processes and maintain an adequate temperature on our planet. Furthermore, the Sun exerts a strong gravitational influence in the solar system and keeps the planets, including Earth, in orbit around it.

