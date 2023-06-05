Tesla Model S beats Porsche’s record at the Nürburgring

Tesla Model S Plaid: A model equipped with the Track Package set a new lap record on Friday at the Nürburgring in Germany. Tesla

The Tesla Model S has set the lap record for a production electric vehicle at the Nürburgring. The electric vehicle completed a 20.82 kilometer lap in seven minutes and 25.231 seconds on Friday. It beat the previous record set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S last year by more than eight seconds.

The Tesla Model S has beaten Porsche and set the lap record for one Series electric vehicle on the famous Nürburgring race track in Germany recaptured.

On Friday, a Model S Plaid equipped with the Track Package completed a 20.82-kilometer lap in seven minutes and 25.231 seconds. This beat the previous record set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S last year by more than eight seconds.

„Gratulation an das Tesla Plaid Racing Team“, tweeted CEO Elon Musk on Saturday.

The Track Package for the Model S Plaid offers new tires and brakes and a top speed that has exceeded 322 kilometers per hour. On Friday, the Model S, which set the new lap record, reached speeds of up to 289 kilometers per hour.

In them Video The record lap also reveals that the Model S comes with a round steering wheel, while a previous 2021 version featured a bow-type steering wheel.

Tesla and Porsche have each other in recent years it has been a neck-and-neck race for the title of Nürburgring king delivered under the production EVs.

In 2019, Porsche presented its Taycan electric vehicle a new lap record on the famous proving ground.

In 2021 struck the Model S Plaid Porsche with a time of seven minutes and 35.579 secondsmaking it seven seconds faster than the Taycan.

And last year Porsche took back the crownafter his Taycan Turbo S, equipped with its own “Performance” package, beat Tesla’s time by two seconds.

Musk has already set an ambitious goal for Tesla at the Nurburgring. In 2021, he said on the Joe Rogan podcast that the Model S could eventually get under the seven-minute mark.

“We’re trying to hit the seven-minute mark at the Nürburgring. And then, with further improvements, I think we could break the seven-minute mark at the Nurburgring, which in itself would be pretty awesome,” he said.

