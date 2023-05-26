FritzBox power consumption – that’s how much the router draws from the socket

Anyone looking for devices with high power consumption will sooner or later come across their FritzBox. Here you can find out how much she really swallows.

In times of rising energy costs, it can definitely be worth checking your own household for potential power guzzlers. Because often the use of additional switches, the activation of energy saving functions or the complete change to a newer device can noticeably relieve the load on the electricity meter. In particular, the energy hunger of routers, which are known to be connected to the power grid around the clock, should not be underestimated. We will show you how high the power consumption of your FritzBox is and how you can reduce it.

This is how large the energy requirement of your FritzBox is

The actual power consumption of your FritzBox sometimes depends on which model you are using and which features you are using. The manufacturer gives one for the FritzBox 7590 average consumption of nine to ten watts during operation. The average consumption per day is then 0.22 – 0.24 kWh in regular operation. At its peak, the top model can sometimes draw up to 30 watts from the socket. However, the latter case should only occur for a short time when the built-in processor and the WLAN radio module of the router are currently being fully utilized.

If you use a cheaper model like the FritzBox 7530, you can look forward to slightly lower power consumption. For this device, AVM gives an average power requirement of around six and up to 18 watts at peak. Extrapolated over a whole day, the consumption is between 0.14 – 0.43 kWh.

If modern routers don’t have a lot to do at the moment, their consumption is usually reduced to values less than five watts. This is the case, for example, at night when no other devices are using the system’s services.

This is how you reduce the power consumption of your FritzBox

If you want to reduce the power consumption of your FritzBox, we recommend the following measures:

Disables router functions that you do not need. Active WLAN or DECT radio modules consume energy even when no devices are connected to them. You can switch them off via the web interface if necessary.

If you want to use the WLAN signal, set up a timer in the FritzBox that automatically switches it off at night or during your working hours.

Reduces the WLAN signal strength and the speed of the LAN connections when you don’t need full power. If you use DECT phones, activate “DECT Eco” in your FritzBox.

If you go on a trip or are on vacation for some time, completely disconnect your FritzBox from the power supply.

Of course, the points mentioned do not only have an effect on a FritzBox. Routers from other manufacturers also benefit from such measures.

Conclusion: The power consumption of a FritzBox fluctuates between five and 30 watts over the course of the day, depending on the model and load. Since the devices are often active around the clock, the resulting energy costs should not be underestimated. Fortunately, there are a few measures you can take to reduce consumption.

