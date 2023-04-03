TANK EXPLOSION CAUSED FIRE

YGUAZU (Special Envoy) The house belongs to Blanca Zunilda Benítez López (53 years old), who was injured.

The explosion of a household gas bottle caused a fire in a house located at kilometer 60, 100 meters from Route PY02 in the district of Yguazú, department of Alto Paraná.

The house belongs to Blanca Zunilda Benítez López (53 years old), who told the interveners that she changed the jug in the kitchen and when she turned on the stove an explosion occurred that caused the fire that quickly spread through the house. Fortunately there were no injuries.

Volunteer firefighters were summoned to put out the flames and carry out the cooling work, according to the police report from the 16th Subcommission Station of the Santo Domingo neighborhood.

THREE ARRESTED WITH MORE THAN 7 KILOS OF COCAINE

ASUNCIÓN (Special Envoy) Three thugs, one of them with an arrest warrant, were arrested this morning on the Costanera de Asunción with seven loaves of cocaine, which they had just taken from an aguantadero in La Chacarita. The cargo valued at about US$ 40,000 had to be transferred to the Alto Paraná area.

The detainees were identified as Mario Alberto Sosa Florentín (40), with an arrest warrant for breach of food duty; Diego Orlando Mendoza Cabral (31), who has a criminal record for aggravated robbery; and the young Gastón Sebastián Fernández Afara (18). The three were caught in possession of seven kilos with 435 grams of cocaine hydrochloride distributed in seven loaves, which had a drawing of a dolphin, according to sources from the Anti-Narcotics Department of the National Police.

An Anti-Narcotics officer checks the drug load.

According to the story, the investigators of the aforementioned police unit received the report that a significant quantity of drugs was going to be moved this morning in the area of ​​the Costanera de Asunción, for which an entire operation of control and surveillance in that sector of the capital of the country.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., the agents who were touring the avenue aboard private vehicles observed when a black Isuzu van, registration OAH 795, with two occupants suspiciously approaching the parking lot located behind the National Parliament building, escorted by a police officer. motorcyclist. After a few minutes of surveillance, the anti-drug agents under the command of Deputy Commissioner Armando Portillo finally decided to verify the suspects, who were surrounded and reduced at gunpoint. The three alleged thugs, when they found themselves cornered, turned themselves in without resisting.

During the verification, the uniformed officers found a burlap bag in the back seat of the truck loaded with the seven loaves of highly pure cocaine, after which the procedure was reported to the fiscal agent Fabiola Molas, who ordered the arrest of the three involved, the seizure of the drug, the truck and the motorcycle, which were referred to the base of the Anti-narcotics department in the city of Lambaré.

The information that the uniformed officers received indicated that this load was stored in a house in La Chacarita and that it had to be taken to Ciudad del Este to be delivered to one of the wholesale distributors in the area, as they explained. Now it is necessary to locate the place where they were keeping the valuable cargo in the populous neighborhood of the capital.

ALLEGED SUICIDE OF LINCE GROUP AGENT

CAAGUAZÚ (Special Envoy) An agent from the Lince Group took his life with a shot to the head. This is Junior Assistant Petty Officer César Quintana, 22 years old, assigned to the Lince Motorized Tactical Operations Unit in Asunción.

The terrible event happened this Sunday at 05:30 pm. in the house located in the Alegre neighborhood of the town of José Domingo Ocampos, department of Caaguazú.

According to data from the 11th O’leary police station, in which Caaguazú Noticias agreed, the uniformed man was taken to the local Juan E. O’leary hospital, receiving care from Dr. Artero Jara, who stated that the victim He arrived with a gunshot wound to the height of his head, with an entrance and exit hole, for which he reported the fact to the police officers of that town.

According to the data provided by Delia Quintana Blanco, the victim’s mother, the police agent would have fought with her sister who would have refused to give him the steering wheel of the vehicle in which they were traveling, and that apparently this would have been the reason for making the drastic decision .

The uniformed man was urgently transferred to the country’s capital where his death was confirmed this afternoon.

HE DIDN’T PAY HIM AND ON TOP OF IT GARROTED HIS NEPHEW

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial) Apparently the minor worked with his uncle, he had not paid him, the minor had claimed him and ended up beating him.

A man was apprehended by the police for beating his nephew under the age of 17, the event occurred in Minga Guazú. The event occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. at km 13½ Acaray in the Jardín del Oriente neighborhood.

This is MELANIO BAEZ MONZON (38) residing at km 13 ½ Lado Acaray, Fraccion Jardín del Oriente, approximately 2,000 meters from Route PY 02, who voluntarily appeared at the police headquarters to make himself available to the Public Ministry, His nephew, the youngest with the initials GLB, a 17-year-old adolescent, was a victim.

The victim’s aunt told the police that the adolescent usually helps his uncle in his local fruit and vegetable sales and as of yesterday 04-01-2023, he did not pay him all for the days of work, this fact motivated that the minor complained to his uncle and today, at 12:30 p.m., Mr. MELANIO BAEZ MONZON appeared at the adolescent’s house and without saying a word punched him at the level of the right side eye and the nose, causing injuries, after the fact the accused left the place, leaving the minor at home, being helped by other uncles to the Minga Guazú District Hospital.

comment

comment