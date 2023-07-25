FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Ditches Open World for More Assembly Freedom

Title: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Shies Away from Open-World Design for Enhanced Gameplay Freedom

In a recent interview with game director Masaru Yamamura and producer Yasunori Ogura, it was revealed that FromSoftware made a conscious decision to forgo an open-world approach for their highly anticipated game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Despite considering the idea initially, the development team felt that an open-world environment could potentially restrict players in essential aspects of the game, leading to a shift towards a more curated experience.

The Assembly Aspect Takes Center Stage:

FromSoftware’s decision to focus on the assembly aspect and the level of freedom it brings in Armored Core VI sets it apart from their other successful titles, like Elden Ring and Sekiro. This choice allows players to customize their experiences without unnecessary limitations on movement or customization, providing a unique sense of freedom rarely seen in other mech-themed games.

Restrictions and Stress of Open-World Design:

According to the interview, creating an open-world map for Armored Core VI would have required imposing restrictions on player movement, mech speed, and exploration. The development team wanted to avoid adding unnecessary stress to the gameplay experience by allowing players the freedom to navigate and customize their mechs without limitations. By opting for more constrained and curated maps, FromSoftware can provide better control over the overall game mechanics and offers mechs a heightened sense of freedom.

The Depth of the Assembly Mechanic:

One of the main reasons behind the decision to forego an open-world setting was to maintain the depth of Armored Core VI’s unique assembly mechanic. By not diverting their resources towards crafting a sprawling planet to explore, FromSoftware can hone in on the assembly aspect, ensuring that players can enjoy a deeply immersive experience while customizing their mechs. Their bold decision to prioritize gameplay elements over open-world grandeur showcases FromSoftware’s commitment to delivering a remarkable gaming experience.

Honesty About ArmorCore VI’s Real Focus:

It is worth commending FromSoftware for their honesty regarding Armored Core VI’s true focus. While many developers tend to claim that every part of their game is as deep as their counterparts, FromSoftware openly acknowledges that their core focus lies in providing unprecedented assembly freedom to players. This level of transparency sets the expectations for Armored Core VI, assuring fans that they can look forward to a gameplay experience uniquely tailored towards mech customization and freedom of movement.

Conclusion:

FromSoftware’s decision to deviate from the open-world design for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon comes as a surprise for some but demonstrates their dedication to enhancing gameplay freedom. By focusing on the assembly aspect and offering a curated map experience, FromSoftware aims to provide players with unimpeded customization and exploration options. Fans of the Armored Core series can expect an immersive and liberating gaming experience when the highly anticipated game releases.

