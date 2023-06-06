Home » Fruit fans are out of date if they haven’t downloaded it!Apple certified 12 best apps in 2023 released
Fruit fans are out of date if they haven’t downloaded it!Apple certified 12 best apps in 2023 released

Fruit fans are out of date if they haven’t downloaded it!Apple certified 12 best apps in 2023 released

(Photo taken from Apple’s official website)

Apple WWDC 2023 has officially debuted in the early morning of this (6/6). The annual “Apple Design Awards” (Apple Design Awards) is held for outstanding developers and teams from countries and regions around the world. Apple announced the list of winners. A total of 36 shortlisted Apps (covering applications and games) were selected for this year’s most representative design awards. This time, a total of 12 Apps were selected and certified as the best.

The 2023 “Apple Design Awards” are divided into 6 categories, namely, Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, Innovation, the detailed list of winners is as follows:

●Best App for Diversity and Inclusion
App Universe — Website Builder / Available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Game Stitchi ／Applicable to Phone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Other finalists: Anne, Passenger Assistance, stitch., Ancient Board Game Collection, Finding HannahFein.

●Best Fun Experience App Award
App Duolingo / Applicable to Phone, iPad
Games Afterplace／Phone, iPad

Other finalists: CREME, Chantlings, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, Knotwords.

●Best Interactive Communication App Award
App Flighty / Available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Game Railbound “Rail Link” /apply toPhone, iPad

Other finalists: Shuffles by Pinterest, Tide Guide: Charts & Tables, Automatoys, Kimono Cats.

●Best Social Impact App
App Headspace / for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
Game Endling／Applicable to iPhone, iPad

Other finalists: Duolingo, Sago Mini First Words, Hindsight, Beecarbonize.

●Best Visual Art App
App Any Distance / for iPhone and Apple Watch
Game Resident Evil Village / for Mac

Other finalists: Gentler Streak Health Fitness, Riveo, Diablo Immortal, Ending.

●Best Innovative Thinking App
App SwingVision: AI Tennis App／for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch
Game MARVEL SNAP “Marvel: Instant War” / Applicable to iPhone, iPad

Other finalists: Camo Studio, Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker, Resident Evil Village, stitch.

