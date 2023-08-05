ImageMagick: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

A security warning issued for ImageMagick has received an update from the BSI. You can find out what affected users can do here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on August 4th, 2023 to a security gap for ImageMagick that became known on July 19th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products open source ImageMagick and SUSE Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:3186-1 (Status: 08/03/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for ImageMagick – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,5

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.0.

ImageMagick Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

ImageMagick is a collection of program libraries and tools that can process graphics in numerous formats.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in ImageMagick to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3745 traded.

Systems affected by the ImageMagick vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source ImageMagick < 7.0.10-0 (cpe:/a:imagemagick:imagemagick)

Open Source ImageMagick < 6.9.11-0 (cpe:/a:imagemagick:imagemagick)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:3186-1 vom 2023-08-03 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Bugzilla Bug ID: 2223557 vom 2023-07-18 (19.07.2023)

For more information, see:

PoC from 2023-07-18 (19.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for ImageMagick. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/19/2023 – Initial version

08/04/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

