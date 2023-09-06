FSP Introduces the DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W: A White Power Supply for ITX and M-ATX Players

Introducing the FSP DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W: A Power Supply for ITX and M-ATX Gamers

Taiwan-based FPS FSP has launched a new power supply aimed at ITX and M-ATX gamers. The “DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W” is a compact white power supply that offers small-sized specifications while maintaining high efficiency and performance.

The DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W power supply boasts several notable features. It is equipped with all Japanese electrolytic capacitors and a single +12V output, ensuring excellent stability and reliability. The power supply also utilizes a DC-DC design and has received an 80 Plus gold medal certification for its high conversion efficiency of 90%.

One of the standout features of the DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W power supply is its all-white flat module cables, providing a sleek and unified look for white-themed gaming setups. This power supply ensures that the console of white fans has only one color from the inside to the outside.

In terms of specifications, the DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W power supply has an ATX12V V3.0 (SFX12V V4.0) form factor and a rated power of 850W. It supports an input voltage range of 100-240V and has an input current of 12-6A. The power supply also features active power factor correction (PFC) and offers a conversion efficiency of at least 90%.

For connectivity, the DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W power supply provides multiple modular flat cables. It includes 1 ATX/MB 20+4 Pin connector, 2 CPU/EPS 4+4 Pin connectors, 1 PCIe 12+4 Pin (12VHPWR) connector, 4 PCIe 6+2 Pin connectors, and 4 SATA connectors. This enables compatibility with a wide range of ITX and M-ATX setups, including high-end CPUs and GPUs.

Installation of the DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W power supply is made convenient with the inclusion of various accessories such as modular flat cables, power cables, ATX-to-ATX keyhole fixing plates, jumper connectors, installation screws, and documentation.

In terms of cooling, the power supply features a ball 92mm cooling fan. The fan is designed to be intelligent, automatically stopping when the load is lower than 20% and maintaining a low noise level of 20dBA at loads between 20% and 50%. It ramps up to maximum speed when the load exceeds 50%.

The DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W power supply is designed for gamers who prioritize both aesthetics and performance. With its compact form factor, high efficiency, and all-white design, it offers a powerful and stylish option for ITX and M-ATX players.

FSP’s DAGGER PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W power supply is priced at NT$ 5090 in Taiwan. It provides a reliable and efficient solution for small form factor gaming setups, allowing gamers to meet the installation requirements of high-end CPUs and GPUs.

