Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan’s Determination Shines Through as They Advance to Top 16 at China Open

Advance to the top 16 “Fan Chen” group and strive to do their best now

China Sports News reporter Zhou Yuan

After winning the fourth World Championships, the women’s doubles Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan naturally became the favorites to win the China Open. On September 5th, when the group “Fan Chen” came out, Chen Qingchen’s coughing was unavoidably worrying. However, the two overcame difficulties and actively mobilized, defeating their opponents 2-0 to advance to the round of 16. “Fan Chen” said that as long as he is on the court, he will not give up easily, and he will try his best to do his best now.

During the World Championships in Denmark, Chen Qingchen developed symptoms of a cold because he was not used to the local climate. In order for Chen Qingchen to recover as soon as possible, the team is also trying every means to treat her, drinking pear water and scraping, but it takes time to recover, and Chen Qingchen still coughs from time to time, “adapt to myself at every moment.” Chen Qingchen comforted herself with a smile.

Returning to the China Open after four years, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan are full of expectations and feel the enthusiasm of the fans. Therefore, even if they are not in good physical condition, they choose to stand on the field. On the 5th, in the first match against the Indian team Qiao Li/Ge Yatli, the two pairs fell into a fierce battle in the first game. After 18 draws, Jia Yifan’s serve changed, causing the opponent to make consecutive mistakes. The “Fanchen” team won 3 consecutive Points, 21 to 18 wins. “In the first game, we relied purely on experience without any burden or pressure.” Jia Yifan said that the key to winning the first game was their experience. After adapting in the first game, the “Fan Chen” combination gradually improved in the second game, winning 21 to 11 and advancing to the top 16. “The first match of each race will be a little rusty. This opponent doesn’t have many matches, and they are fully prepared. But when they are 8-11 behind, they don’t think so much.” Chen Qingchen said.

Four years ago, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan won the championship in Changzhou. They also hope to perform well this time, but Chen Qingchen’s cold has affected the state of the two. “Let’s play game by game. As long as we stand on the field, the two of us must try our best to do our best.” Chen Qingchen said.

In the first game, “Get up!” “I’m coming!” Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan communicated loudly on the field, even in the stands they could hear it clearly. “No matter what position we are in, we will definitely adjust the present moment to the best.” Jia Yifan emphasized.

(Changzhou, September 5th)

