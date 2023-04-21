Full of vitality! Mi Band 8 launch experience: the most fun generation of Mi Band | XFastest News

1. Foreword: How else can the bracelet be rolled? play games!

From the initial single function of step counting and sleep and the form without a screen to today’s all-weather heart rate, blood oxygen, pressure, sleep, exercise monitoring and full touch screen form, the gap between smart bracelets and smart watches is getting smaller and smaller .

Health monitoring capabilities are becoming more and more comprehensive, and the form is also becoming saturated. So, in the field of smart bracelets, in what areas can it bring innovation?

We just got the Mi Band 8 just released, let’s take a look at its new features.

1. Interesting dial, the bracelet can also play games

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 has added 4 interesting dials including Little Man Crossing the Bridge, Who Is Xueba, Shooting Expert, and 2048. You can play simple games when the screen is locked, adding more fun .

2. Vitality value detection to evaluate the user’s vitality status

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 also supports the running courses on the wrist first released in 7 Pro, including 10 courses such as running and walking, fat burning running, endurance running, interval running, etc., and there is a special AI coach to accompany the running intelligently. Experience scientific and intuitive running guidance on the bracelet.

In addition, the wristband has also added the function of “vitality value”. The bracelet can be converted into a vitality score based on personal medium-to-high intensity activities within 7 days, which can evaluate the current user’s vitality status. When the vitality value reaches 100, it will There are obvious health-improving effects.

With this function, we can have a comprehensive understanding of our health status, get rid of the troubles of sub-health, and move towards health at any time

3. For the first time support somatosensory games

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 supports somatosensory games for the first time, and it is linked with the built-in iDong Fighting World course content of Xiaomi Sports Health APP to provide simple and fun boxing somatosensory interactive courses, and exercise the body during the playing process.

Moreover, the boxing somatosensory interaction also provides three courses: novice, basic and advanced, gradually increasing the exercise intensity.

4. The first necklace mode and running bean mode

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 can be said to have created a new way of wearing a bracelet. In addition to wearing it on the standard wrist, it can be worn around the neck as a necklace through additional accessories. This is a bracelet that immediately becomes an exquisite decoration.

It can even be tied on the shoelaces. At this time, the bracelet instantly transforms into a professional running coach, providing correct running guidance and correcting running posture to the user during the running process.

However, it should be noted that accessories for necklace mode and running bean mode need to be purchased separately.

source