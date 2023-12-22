Home » Fully electric snow groomer: In Flumserberg, ski slopes are now groomed fully electrically
The first fully electric snow groomer in Switzerland was delivered this week to the Flumserberg winter sports area in eastern Switzerland. As a big fan of fully electric vehicles and with many tests of electric cars under my belt, I am extremely pleased that e-mobility has now also found its way into the area of ​​slope preparation.

The fully electric snow groomer comes from the Italian manufacturer Prinoth from South Tyrol. The “Husky E-Motion” weighs around 7 tons and has a battery of 104 kWh in the basic version and the premium version has twice the capacity of 208 kWh. The built-in electric motor delivers an output of 180 kW, which corresponds to 245 hp, to a hydrostatic transmission. With a torque of 1000 Nm, the machine is intended to be able to move large masses of snow without burning diesel.

Sustainability when charging

To ensure that the project for a fully electric snow groomer can be operated sustainably, the Flumserberge Bergbahnen has a partnership with Murg Flums Energie. This means that the vehicle will be charged using locally generated hydropower. I am convinced that photovoltaics will also play a major role here in the future if the project is convincing in test operations.

Test operation

The Husky E-Motion will be in use in the Flumserberge from today and will be completing its first practical tests. Above all, they want to gain practical experience about the battery pack’s running times and then decide whether to purchase additional fully electric snow groomers. I am convinced that other ski areas will also take a closer look here…

