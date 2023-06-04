You are currently getting an absolute top offer for a tariff with the Samsung Galaxy S22 at MediaMarkt. There you can get hold of the upper-class smartphone with 10 GB of data volume in the Vodafone network at an unbeatable bargain price. We calculated all the costs and revealed why the deal is worth it.

MediaMarkt tariff world: Samsung Galaxy S22 extremely cheap

The Galaxy S22 can you look at the MediaMarkt tariff world just included 10 GB LTE data volume and all-network flat rate Vodafone-Mains for only 19.99 euros per month secure (view offer at MediaMarkt). As the calculation below shows, you effectively get the contract for the top smartphone from Samsung almost free of charge. However, the offer is only valid for a few days.

Tariff details at a glance

Tarif: Freenet green LTE

Network: Vodafone

10 GB LTE -Data volume (max. 50 MBit/s)

-Data volume (max. 50 MBit/s) Allnet flat rate, SMS cost 0.19 euros

EU-Roaming inklusive

24 months minimum term, 1 month notice period

Samsung Galaxy S22 with a contract with MediaMarkt: That’s why the offer is worth it

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance Basic charge

(monthly) 19,99 Euro additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 19 Euro connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 39,99 Euro Shipping

(once) 4,95 Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added) 543,70 Euro device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 533 Euro effective cost tariff

(monthly and one-off costs added) 543,70 Euro device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 533 Euro effective cost tariff

(total cost minus device value and bonuses) 10,70 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 0,45 Euro

According to the idealo price comparison, the Galaxy S22 with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM currently costs at least 533 euros. The value of the smartphone is therefore almost the same as the total costs over a minimum term of 24 months. You get the Vodafone tariff with 10 GB data volume almost free of charge.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year as before, but can be canceled monthly. Away the 25th month 26.99 euros per month are charged for the tariff.

For whom is the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a contract worthwhile?

The Galaxy S22 scores particularly well with its bright 6.1 inch displaywhich has a resolution of Full HD+ and 120 Hz refresh rate offers. In addition, the Exynos 2200 processor with 8 CPU cores and 2,800 MHz clock speed along with 8 GB Memory still for a strong performance.

You can find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 in the GIGA test or in this video:

