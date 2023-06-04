From ancient tradition to the highest technology in Japan

This has been the days of the group of professionals who are participating in the World Connectionsin Japan.

Immersed in this experience are professionals from renowned architecture offices and real estate developers in Brazil, who were better ranked in the Connectarch – Decortiles Brand Relationship Program, in 2021, such as: Vasques e Cavinato, FG Empreendimentos, Embraed, Perkins + Will Arquitetura, JL Arquitetura, Dallo Empreendimentos, RDO Empreendimentos, Neon Concreto e Arquitetura, Patriani Construções and Grace Dantas Arquitetura.

Among the experiences lived over the days is the visit to the island of Odaiba, one of the most futuristic areas of Tokyo. This is a region that is on an artificial island that centuries ago served as a defense system for Tokyo, to protect the city from maritime attacks. A century later, part of these fortifications were grounded, and it became one of the most modern, colorful and attractive areas of the city. The architecture of several buildings in Odaiba is very eye-catching and stands out in the landscape. There is also in Odaiba a replica of the Statue of Liberty, 12 m high, a gift from the French government as a symbol of friendship between France and Japan.

In Japan there is a differentiated view of the life cycle of materials, an understanding that everything can – and should – be reused, and nothing wasted. The seriousness with which the issue of garbage is treated is impressive and the results are a reflection of a extremely efficient system that manages to reuse 96% of the country’s waste. There are practically no trash cans on the streets. Each citizen is responsible for their own waste, taking it home and disposing of it responsibly and bearing the costs of the waste they generate. The streets are extremely clean. Collection is selective and there is garbage that can be recycled and garbage that will be burned.

Another destination of the Connection was Ginza, recognized as one of the most luxurious shopping districts in the world and with one of the most expensive m² on the planet – US$22,000/m² -. There are the main world brands such as Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Dior, Channel and Salvatore Ferragamo. Ginza is named after the Mint, which was founded on the site in 1612.

During this week of immersion in Japanese culture, the group also participated in a workshop on Kintsugi, which means “to mend with gold.” Kintsugi is a ceramic and porcelain restoration technique that uses lacquer or glue mixed with gold, silver or platinum dust. The technique emerged in the 15th century when the shogun (highest military title granted by the Emperor, with great political power) Ashikaga Yoshimasa sent tea ceremony ceramics to China for restoration. When it returned, the shogun did not appreciate the Chinese technique with metal staples and asked Japanese craftsmen to develop another way to restore it. Instead of trying to disguise the flaws in the broken piece, the craftsmen used urushi (Japanese lacquer) with gold to glue the pieces together and make the parts that had been mended evident.

Another highlight of the experience was the tour to the Monte Fuji, considered the highest mountain on the island of Honshu and the entire Japanese archipelago. The active volcano, but with a low risk of eruption, is one of the best known symbols of Japan, often depicted in works of art and photographs, and receives numerous visits from climbers and tourists. Mount Fuji is a spiritual place, cultural icon and geographical wonder. A true source of artistic inspiration.